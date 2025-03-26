This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The singer is set to celebrate the release of her latest album with a series of performances in London

Lady Gaga has announced UK tour dates as part of her MAYHEM World Tour.

The dates include performances in London and Manchester.

Here’s when you can see Lady Gaga performing live in the UK and how to avoid missing out on tickets.

Off the back of her new album having been released, Lady Gaga is set to take MAYHEM on a world tour in 2025 - with the ‘Abracadabra’ singer announcing four dates in the UK.

The Oscar-winning singer is bringing ‘The MAYHEM Ball’ to London for three dates at The O2, while those up north will be able to catch her when she finishes off her UK tour dates at Manchester’s Co-op Live on September 7 2025.

Lady Gaga has announced four dates in the UK as part of her Mayhem world tour.

Speaking about the tour, Lady Gaga said in her press release: “This is my first arena tour since 2018.There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows.

But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."

Where is Lady Gaga performing in the UK in 2025?

Lady Gaga is set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

September 29 2025: The O2, London

September 30 2025: The O2, London

September 2 2025: The O2, London

September 7 2025: Co-op Live, Manchester

When can I get tickets to see Lady Gaga performing in the UK in 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

According to Ticketmaster, there will only be pre-sale tickets available for Lady Gaga’s Manchester date, with O2 Priority and Co-op Live pre-sales to commence on March 31 2025 from 12pm GMT.

General ticket sales

The race for tickets will then begin on April 3 2025 from 12pm GMT through Ticketmaster .

Were you hoping Lady Gaga might have been a performer at one of the UK’s music festivals, or are you happy she’s performing her own headlining tour? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.