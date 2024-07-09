Kylie Minogue at BST Hyde Park 2024: Set times, support acts, setlist and latest weather forecast
BST Hyde Park is set to welcome Kylie Minogue back to its Great Oak Stage this weekend as part of the summer festival’s final week of music at the London green space.
Kylie will return to BST Hyde Park almost a decade after her iconic appearance at the festival in 2015.
Talking ahead of her comeback to the capital event, Kylie said she couldn’t wait to be back in front of London fans as she described her last time as a “truly unforgettable experience.”
Here’s everything Kylie fans heading to her BST Hyde Park headline show this Saturday need to know.
Entry times for Kylie at BST Hyde Park 2024 - when it starts and finishes
Gates for Kylie’s Saturday show will open at 2pm. The first performance will start at 3.15pm with the day set to wrap up around 10.20pm following the Padam Padam hitmaker’s performance on the Great Oak Stage.
BST Hyde Park 2024 Kylie full set times and support act line-up
Birdcage Stage
- 3.45pm - 4.15pm - Grace Gachot
- 4.55pm - 5.25pm - Say Now
- 6.10pm - 6.40pm - Blusher
Rainbow Stage
- 3.45pm - 4.15pm - Fred Roberts
- 4.55pm - 5.25pm - ADMT
- 6.10pm - 6.55pm - Tom Rasmussen
Cuban Garage Stage
- 3.45pm - 4.15pm - The Live Carnival
- 4.55pm - 5.25pm - The Live Carnival
- 6.10pm - 6.45pm - The Cuban Brothers
- 7.50pm - 8.45pm - The Cuban Brothers
Great Oak Stage
- 3.15pm - 3.45pm - Altégo
- 4.15pm - 4.55pm - Ella Henderson
- 5.25pm - 6.10pm - Anitta
- 6.50pm - 7.50pm - Marina
- 8.50pm - 10.20pm - Kylie
Possible setlist for Kylie’s BST Hyde Park 2024 headline day
Based on her recent summer shows, Kylie fans could expect to hear the following songs:
- Tension
- Come Into My World
- In Your Eyes
- Get Outta My Way
- Slow
- Hold On to Now
- Dancing
- Spinning Around
- The Loco-Motion (Carole King cover)
- All the Lovers
- Kids (Robbie Williams cover)
- Padam Padam
- Can't Get You Out of My Head
- Love at First Sight
Weather forecast for Kylie at BST Hyde Park 2024
Clouds are set to line Hyde Park’s skies across Kylie’s headline day with the Met Office forecasting that temperatures will peak just under 20C over the event.
Highs: 19C
Lows: 13C
