Viewers are ‘disappointed’ after Tulisa’s I’m a Celeb departure 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m a Celeb fans are all saying the same thing after the latest eviction.

Tulisa had been an early favourite to win - but she was voted out.

Viewers were shocked that Oti was in the bottom two as well.

A shock departure has left I’m a Celebrity fans ‘disappointed’ tonight. N-Dubz singer Tulisa became the third star to leave the jungle after another public vote.

The former X-Factor judge was joined by ex-Strictly professional Oti Mabuse in the bottom two. It comes as a surprise after Barry McGuigan was made the favourite to leave in the bookies odds after narrowly avoiding departure on Sunday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has really put the cat amongst the pigeons and is sure to keep fans guessing all the way to the final. Keep up with the schedule for I’m a Celebrity in our watch guide for the coming week.

Fans are all saying the same thing after Tulisa’s departure

I’m a Celeb contestant Tulisa is best known for being part of the group N-Dubz - alongside her cousin Dappy and friend Fazer. She has had a solo career and was a judge on The X Factor from 2011 to 2012. | ITV

The third eviction from I’m a Celeb has rattled fans, who took to social media to share their surprise and other reactions. It comes after Jane and Dean were the first two celebs to be eliminated from the show over the weekend.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Tulisa will be the queen in my eyes. I am so disappointed at this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While another echoed: “Naaahhh who didn’t vote for Tulisa and Oti? People thought they were safe.”

Another wrote: “Oti in the bottom and tulisa gone. I hate the British public.” And one person added: “Tulisa? I was sure she’d be in it to the final…”

One declared it the ‘best camp’. They wrote: “Every person voted out from tonight onwards is going to come as a shock, genuinely can’t call it. They’re the best wee camp.”

What did you make of the eviction on I’m a Celebrity tonight? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].