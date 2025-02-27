Those who didn’t get tickets to this year’s Green Man festival, look away now 🎪🎶👀

Green Man 2025 have revealed their first wave of acts performing at this year’s festival.

The likes of Kneecap, TV on the Radio, Underworld and Wet Leg are set as your headliners for 2025.

Here’s the current line up for Green Man 2025, which became the first UK festival to sell out this year.

The sold-out Green Man Festival , taking place across August 14 to August 17 2025, has revealed this year’s line-up of names, no doubt prompting some feelings of FOMO.

The first wave of acts for this year's event at Glanusk Estate , Brecon Beacons includes Irish hip-hop sensations and BAFTAs 2025 nominees Kneecap , Mercury Prize nominees Wet Leg , UK dance legends Underworld and alternative group TV on The Radio as this year’s headline acts.

They are joined by an incredible cast of artists throughout this year’s festival, with notable inclusions CMAT, Perfume Genius, Beth Gibbons, Yard Act and Greentea Peng among the host of acts those lucky enough to have picked up a ticket can expect over the duration of the festival.

Tickets for this years’ festival sold out in 60 minutes when they went on sale in late 2024, with organisers citing that it is the first UK music festival of 2025 that has completely sold out .

Green Man 2025 - current line-up

Irish group Kneecap are among the headline acts confirmed for Green Man 2025.

August 14 2025

Kneecap

Adwaith

W.H. Lung

Tristwch Y Fenywod

Georgia Ruth

Midding

Nancy Williams

Peiriant

The Social

August 15 2025

Wet Leg

Wunderhorse

Greentea Peng

John Grant

Los Campesinos!

Panda Bear

Alan Sparhawk

MIKE

DITZ

Annie & The Caldwells

DOVE

IceMorph

Nadia Reid

Pictish Trail

Ishmael Ensemble

The Joy

Jacob Alon

HiTech

@

Greg Mendez

Horse Jumper Of Love

Delivery

Robin Kester

Pys Melyn

Adult DVD

Alphabet

Silver Gore

Oreglo

Yuuf

PRAH - Hiro Ama, and TaliaBle

August 16 2026

Underworld

CMAT

Perfume Genius

MJ Lenderman & The Wind

English Teacher

Fat Dog

Gwenno

Rich(ard) Dawson

Just Mustard

John Glacier

Caroline

Broadside Hacks presents a tribute to Bob Dylan

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek

Melin Melyn

Daisy Rickman

mark william lewis

DJ Paulette

jasmine.4.t, Chalk

YHWH Nailgun

Friko

Allegra Krieger

Boss Morris

BLACK FONDU

HONESTY

Pem

Truthpaste

Westside Cowboy

Don Leisure

Dutty Disco

August 17 2025

TV On The Radio

Beth Gibbons

Yard Act

Nilüfer Yanya

Warmduscher

Cassandra Jenkins

Big Special

Good Sad Happy Bad

Being Dead

Upchuck

Naima Bock

Hannah Cohen

Faux Real

Joshua Idehen

Oisin Leech

Cloth

Rocket

Folk Bitch Trio

Bridget Hayden and the Apparitions

Aga Ujma

Astles

Cruel Sister

Muriel

RIP Magic

Deptford Northern Soul Club

Popperz.

Gutted that you missed out on tickets to Green Man 2025? Why not take a look at some of the other festival alternatives taking place across the UK in the next 12 months?