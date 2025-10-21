Gen V will wrap up season two this week - but when is episode 8 out? 🦸‍♂️📺

Gen V’s second series is set to conclude very soon.

The last episode of the season is set to arrive on Prime Video.

But when exactly can you watch it?

Gen V is set to bring down the curtain on its second season in just a matter of hours. The superhero show is set to wrap up its latest run on Prime Video this week.

A spin-off of The Boys, fans waited two years for the series to return. After weeks of twists and turns, the conclusion is almost here.

But when can you expect Gen V’s latest episode? All you need to know:

What can you expect from the next Gen V episode?

Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau) in Gen V season 2 | Jasper Savage/Prime

Prime Video is keeping a very tight lid on the season finale of its superhero show this week. It has not even revealed what the title of the episode will be.

The eighth and final episode of Gen V season two will be written by showrunner Michele Fazekas and Justine Ferrara. It is the first episode of the season that the showrunner has a writing credit on.

What time is Gen V season 2 episode 8 out?

It might be hard to believe but there are just two episodes left, including this week’s episode. The Boys spin-off has kept viewers hanging on with another rip-roaring yarn in series two.

Gen V’s latest episode is set to be released on Wednesday (October 22). It is the season finale.

Prime Video is very regular when it comes to the release time for its original shows and movies. The streaming giant actually has a pretty favourable schedule for viewers in the UK or Europe.

Gen V’s latest episode will come out at 8am British time on October 22, which is 9am CEST for those across the Channel. Back in its native America, the show will release at 3am ET/ 12am PT and will be waiting when viewers wake-up.

Expect similar timings for all of the other episodes, unless otherwise specified.

Who is in the cast of Gen V season 2?

Asa Germann (Sam) in Gen V season 2 | Jasper Savage/Prime

The show will be back with the vast majority of its major cast, but there is one tragic absence. Chance Perdomo is not in the second season, after he died before filming took place.

Main cast

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer / Little Cricket

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li

Asa Germann as Samuel "Sam" Riordan

Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

Recurring

Ethan Slater as Thomas Godolkin

Stacey McGunnigle as Stacey Ferrera / Student Life Stacey

Julia Knope as Tess Galloway

Stephen Thomas Kalyn as Greg

Jessica Clement as Harper

Wyatt Dorion as Black Hole

Mark De Angelis as Mr. Gold

Guest stars

Alexander Calvert as Rufus McCurdy

Maia Jae Bastidas as Justine Garcia

Nicholas Hamilton as Maverick

Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight

Zach McGowan as Dogknott

Valorie Curry as Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker

Kira Guloien as Modesty Monarch

Georgie Murphy as Ally

Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep

Stephen Guarino as Kyle / Rememberer

Tait Fletcher as VikorJudith Scott as Pam

Malcolm Barrett as Seth Reed

Susan Heyward as Jessica "Sage" Bradley / Sister Sage

Ryan Hollyman as Ted Riordan

Lisa Ryder as Janet Riordan

Keeya King as Annabeth Moreau

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir II

Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar

Other members from The Boys are also expected to appear during the second season of Gen V. Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater is one of the big additions for the new episodes, joining the main cast as Dean Cipher.

The first season saw cameo appearances from Homelander and Billy Butcher.

What is Gen V season 2 about?

Following the dramatic end to its first season in late 2023, you might be wondering where the show could go from there. More characters from its parent show - The Boys - are expected to appear in the latest batch of episodes.

A synopsis for Gen V series 2 from Prime Video reads: “School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever.

“Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus.

“The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

