Celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Back For Good,” Gary Barlow celebrates his ‘Songbook’ with a massive UK tour 🎶

Gary Barlow has announced a massive UK tour set to take place from April 2025.

The tour will see the Take That singer perform two nights at the Royal Albert Hall among 33 other tour dates.

Here’s how you can get tickets to see the ‘Forever Love’ singer perform next year.

After entertaining audiences in Malta as part of Take That’s “The Greatest Weekender” earlier this year, Gary Barlow has announced a huge tour of the UK in 2025.

The singer in total is set to perform 34 separate shows throughout the country from April 17 2025, when the ‘Forever Love’ singer performs two nights at the Villa Marina in the Isle of Man, followed by dates at the Empire Theatre in Liverpool, the Piece Hall in Halifax and two nights at the Royal Albert Hall.

A spokesperson on behalf of Barlow said that the tour will celebrate Barlow as “one of Britain’s most successful songwriters,” thanks to the eight BRIT awards and over 45 million records sold while a member of Take That.

“One of the band’s biggest hits, ‘Back For Good’, will turn 30 in March 2025,” the spokesperson continued, “[and] the track is still ranked as one of the UK’s favourite-ever pop songs having reached No.1 on its release in March 1995 and remaining top of the charts for four consecutive weeks, going on to become the band’s biggest-selling song of the 90’s.”

So will Gary Barlow be bringing his illustrious “Songbook” to your neck of the woods in 2025? Let’s take a look at all 34 locations the hallowed songwriter will be performing in next year.

Where is Gary Barlow bringing his ‘Songbook’ tour in 2025?

Gary Barlow has announced a huge 34 show tour of the United Kingdom to take place from April 2025.

The widespread solo Gary Barlow tour is set to take place at the following locations on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Gary Barlow performing in the UK in 2025?

Tickets to see Gary Barlow performing on his 2025 UK tour will go on sale through Ticketmaster UK from November 29 2024 from 9:30am.

Will you be going to see Gary Barlow on one of his comprehensive tour dates in 2025? Let us know your thoughts about this tour and ‘Back For Good’ turning 30 in 2025 by leaving a comment below.