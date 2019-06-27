Wendover 'Summer on the Manor' food market to showcase best local produce

No2 Pound street have organised a artisan market on Sunday June 6 at the Manor Waste in Wendover.

This year’s event will be called ‘Summer on the Manor’ and will take place on the site of the usual weekly market and starts at 10am.



Organiser James Grant, said: “We have once again put together a fabulous array of stalls this year, including cheese, gin, wine, bread, butchery, jewellery, crafts, coffee, and plenty more.



“There will also be live music and of course bars for refreshment and hot food to keep you smiling all day!



Local businesses such as Rebellion Brewery and Puddingstone Gin makers, Marlow Cheese and Monsta Pizza are just few of the local retaillers who will be present, there will also be music provided by Sound Refuge.



He continued: “One of the main motivations for ‘Summer on the Manor’ is that we love to see Wendover coming together, it makes us hugely proud to be part of such a superb community supporting its local High Street and independent businesses – our town is what we make it!



“We want to promote small artisan products, people can meet the makers of the food.



“Cakes will be made with all revenue donated to Florence Nightingale Hospice, so it’s for a great cause too.”