Waddesdon prepares for a Horrible Halloween

Waddesson have revealed an exciting line up to their October and Halloween events programme, with something for all the family.

From Saturday 26 October until Sunday 3 November you can take part in a terrifying trail, carve a pumpkin, take a spooky afternoon tea and more.

There are several opportunities to sample fine food and wine in the cellars of Waddesdon; the month begins with ‘An evening of friends, food & wine’ on the 5 October, drawing inspiration from across the viticulture world.

This segues into a ‘Gin tasting with Foxdenton’ on the 6 October, find out how fruit and botanicals can transform gin.

October ends with ‘A taste of autumn at Waddesdon’ (26 October) where produce from across the estate and gardens is matched with a flight of wines.

Outside, Waddesdon prepares for autumn to turn into winter; pick up tips for your own garden from the expert team during the ‘Preparing the garden for winter walk’, on Saturday 19 October.

The following day, Sunday 20 October, author and Gardens Manager Mike Buffin leads an autumnal walk followed by afternoon tea in the restaurant.

For the full listings and prices, please visit https://waddesdon.org.uk/whats-on/horrible-halloween/