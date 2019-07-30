"Time for a rhyme" the theme for this years Marsworth Flower Festival

All Saints Church Marsworth is all set to hold their biennial Flower Festival, and this year's theme is 'Time for a Rhyme'.

The theme this year is “Time For a Rhyme” – which is taking inspiration for the flower arrangements from popular rhyming Poems, Nursery rhymes, adages and nonsense poems.

There will be around 20 or more magnificent displays in the beautiful 14th Century Church, These arrangements are constructed by a highly skilled team of local amateur arrangers.

The event will be taking place over the bank holiday weekend, from Saturday 24 to Monday 26 august.

Musicians will be playing various instruments over the three days within the church.

Lunches and Cream teas and light refreshments are served throughout the weekend in the marquee.

There will be a second hand book stall and flower sales stall and a pre-loved jigsaw stall. Tombola and the Pimm’s tent is always a favourite particularly with those on the flower stall.

Annette Botting, from All Saints Marsworth said: "This year we hope to be displaying some of the All Saints School children’s designs for a garden in a seed tray.

"On Sunday there will be a United Benefice Service at 10.00hrs and all are welcome to attend.

"Nearly the whole village gets involved in some way or another in this wonderful community event that raises money for the churches upkeep.

"We look forward to welcoming many visitors over the weekend the festival normally attracts about 6000 people over the 3 days and raises a substantial amount towards our church funds."

Information is available on our website www.marsworthflowerfestival.co.uk