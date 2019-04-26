Jazz Upfront @ St Mary's presents the legendary Eddie Henderson

Eddie Henderson and his Jazz quartet will be gracing St Mary's Church, Thursday May 9 - and there's still tickets available for to see this jazz legend.

Eddie is best known for his long standing partnership with with the legendary Herbie Hancock Sextet.1970 -1973

Frank Wormald, who organises the event says: " We're really excited to see Eddie here at St Mary's. The man's CV speaks for itself - hes played with some world class artists including Miles Davies, Louis Armstrong and Herbie Hancock.

"His incredible talent and unique style has led him to work with some of the worlds best ..It is a real treat to have him perform for us here in Aylesbury. So grab your tickets if you have not already!"

Took book tickets for this fantastic event, please visit: https://www.ents24.com/aylesbury-events/st-marys-church/eddie-henderson/1073929307?fbclid=IwAR2VscMbhhatTOCk9YAj3Ot5SGLuiFWe9OWzG7NRg6nAbmvnxv7Xvyek6Es

A true jazz legend, Eddie Henderson was born in New York City. The son of a Cotton Club dancer, Eddie Henderson grew up surrounded by some of the world’s greatest jazz musicians, including Louis Armstrong and Miles Davis.

He began playing the trumpet at the age of 10 and studied music theory at the San Francisco Conservatory, before later completing a degree in medicine at Berkeley.

It was Miles Davis who convinced Eddie to become a professional jazz musician and after gigs with Miles and John Handy, Eddie joined the legendary Herbie Hancock Sextet (who also recorded as the Mwandishi Band) in 1968.

This highly experimental and successful band delved deeply into fusion and free jazz for three years. Eddie continued in the fusion style during the seventies, making albums for Capricorn and Blue Note and joining Art Blakey's band for a while.

In the early nineties he moved back to New York where his career took off again with a series of exceptional albums for Steeple Chase and Milestone, while also working as a psychiatrist.

A highly respected veteran on the international jazz circuit Eddie still tours regularly as a member of the All-Star band ‘The Cookers’.

He is currently visiting teacher at Oberlin Conservatory.

Backed by an all-star trio, who between them have performed and recorded with a panoply of jazz legends, this promises to be an evening of exceptional music.