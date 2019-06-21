Aylesbury coffee shop date for singer who supported Aerosmith star and Adam Ant on tour

A singer-songwriter who supported Aerosmith's Stephen Tyler on tour is set to perform at Caffe Nero in Aylesbury.

Laura Comfort is currently on a 24 date Caffe Nero Tour in support of her new EP Don’t Pass Me By – Bimbo Jones Remixes.

And she will be will be playing in Aylesbury's Friars Square Shopping Centre on Wednesday 3rd July at 12pm.

Laura, who is originally from New York but now lives in London, has performed at several renowned venues including Ronnie Scott’s, XOYO, The Troubadour and The Groucho Club as well as supporting Steven Tyler on his 2016 US tour and Adam Ant at the 2015 Silverstone Grand Prix. She also performs at several charity events such as Red Cross Ball and Cannes Film Festival.

Alongside her acoustic-pop work, Laura is a regular on the UK Club Charts with her first single ‘Let The Music Take Control’ reaching the top 10. Her later works ‘Come Take A Ride’ and ‘Feel What I Feel’ also made appearances in the top 20. ‘Now I Know’ has just reached number 10 on the Mainstream Pop Chart.