Great Missenden Food Festival set to be "biggest and best yet"

Prepare your taste buds and loosen your jeans for the annual Great Missenden Food Festival, which takes place over the easter weekend from the 19th to the 22nd of April.

2019 is set to be the biggest and best yet as the Great Missenden Food festival returns to their original venue just off the A413 at Show Field, Off A413 Roundabout, Great Missenden, Bucks HP16 9AE

All four days will be packed with exciting events and a host of new activities for the whole family.

There are a brace of celebrity chefs attending, who will be hosting classes throughout the day.

For the full line up of classes and shows, please visit: http://www.greatmissendenfoodfestival.co.uk/

Event Director Hayley Instone says 'We can't wait for this years' Festival and are delighted to be returning to our usual venue off the A413. We have some fantastic new features instore for visitors this Easter Bank Holiday weekend!’

This year will feature a host of other features including the live music stage, pottery workshops, local producers, World street food, artisan bars and children's rides and slides.

The Festival is packed with foodie fun for the whole family.

Kids of all ages can get their fingers sticky making pizza from scratch in the cookery school or find their inner mad scientist, creating jelly explosions in the food laboratory.

Admission Prices

In Advance: (Available until 9pm 18th April 2019)

Adults: £5.50

Seniors: £5.00

Children (Age 6 - 16 years): £1.00

Family Ticket (2 Adults & 2 Children): £12.00