Exciting new Japanese style BBQ restaurant is coming to Aylesbury

The old police station is set to become Miya, a Japanese themed 'robatayaki' styled restaurant run by Kelvin and Nikki Wong.

The pair have also successfully run the Watermead Inn for several years.

They describe the location as "beautiful, traditional yet quirky, and full of character.

Kelvin said: "It's a great location for a meal out. Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) were keen that the building retained its original feel and that's what we've done.

"Original features like the old safe and the sergeants booking desk have been retained, for a bit of history and interest."

Both Kelvin (an experienced chef of over 20 years) and his wife Nikki are hugely passionate about food and aim to provide a culinary experience that isn't currently available in Aylesbury.

The name of the restaurant, Miya, is an affectionate tribute to their eldest daughter.

The menu will comprise traditional sushi dishes and sashimi, with a "sophisticated and stylish" bar which will serve cocktails and wine.

The style of cooking, based on the Japanese Robatayaki method - is similar to BBQ cooking. There will be an open kitchen with the aim of providing "a multi sensory experience for all."

The pair added: "Months, in fact years of planning has gone into this to enhance the beauty and tradition of the old police station. We want to provide a modern and stylish dining experience.

"You can expect high ceilings, private dining areas, fabulous food and drink as well as great service in surroundings that are full of history.

"Miya is going to be something amazingly different for Aylesbury and for all to enjoy!"