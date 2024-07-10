Watch more of our videos on Shots!

US superstar Doja Cat is set to “Paint The Town Red” at Wireless 2024. 🎨

Wireless 2024 comes to an end on Sunday with Doja Cat set to conclude the London festival

The “Paint The Town Red” rapper is due to headline the main stage in Finsbury Park (July 13)

With the superstar having performed on the European festival circuit this summer, will her set look similar at Wireless?

What are the possible merchandise options for Doja Cat fans at this year’s festival?

Doja Cat’s European vacation continues this weekend, with the rap superstar the final headline performance at Wireless 2024.

Closing out the main stage on Sunday (July 13 2024), the artist has been a consistent feature across the 2024 festival season, having performed at among other festivals the hallowed Roskilde in Denmark earlier this month.

Doja is set to continue on the festival circuit with appearances at both the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2024 in Las Vegas and Global Citizen 2024 in New York City - for now, their final two dates this year.

The festival appearances are part of her “The Scarlet Tour,” which kicked off in late 2023, passing through the UK in June 2024; so for some fans, this might be their second or third opportunity to see her on our shores.

But will Doja Cat perform a similar set to those being reported from her European dates, and what could some of the merchandise options at the stalls at Wireless 2024 this year?

More importantly, will it be a waste of time to “Paint The Town Red” if the weather decides not to be too kind to revellers at Wireless 2024?

What is the weather forecast for Doja Cat at Wireless 2024?

It looks to be dry and warm when Doja Cat headlines Wireless 2024 on Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting “Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon,” with a high of 21°c and a low of 15°.

Forecast for Hyde Park on July 13 2024

10:00am (gates open): Sunny intervals (17°c/16°c)

1:00pm: Cloudy (20°c/18°c)

4:00pm: Sunny intervals (21°c/15°c)

7:00pm: Partly cloudy night (21°c/19°c)

10:00pm: Cloudy (18°c/17°c)

12:00am: Cloudy (17°c/16°c)

What merchandise has Doja Cat been selling on her tours?

Pretty standard affair if what they are currently selling is any indicator. Though we expect there to be a potential tour T-shirt or one that celebrates their Wireless 2024 performance, it’s mostly hooded tops, shirts and caps we believe are going to be available at the festival.

What could Doja Cat perform at Wireless 2024?

Doja Cat has been touring the European festival circuit prior to her appearance at Wireless 2024 this weekend, so we might have a good idea of what is in store.

Looking at their performance on July 5 2024 at Poland’s Open’er Festival, the musician performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM.)

Act I:

ACKNOWLEDGE ME

Shutcho

WYM Freestyle

Demons

Tia Tamera

P**S

Gun

OKLOSER

Get Into It (Yuh)

Go Off

Act II:

Say So

Attention

97

Balut

Need To Know

Act III:

Mister Sandman (Interlude) (The Chordettes song)

Streets (Silhouette Remix)

Agora Hills

Ain’t S**t

Rules

Paint the Town Red

Wet Vagina (Extended Outro)

Are tickets still available to see Doja Cat at Wireless 2024?