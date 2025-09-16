Find out the exact time you are able to watch Dan Da Dan’s season two finale 👽👻

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DanDaDan’s second season will conclude in just a few hours.

The anime will be released on both Netflix and Crunchyroll.

But when can you expect to be able to watch it?

Dan Da Dan is set to bring down the curtain on its second season in just a matter of hours. The hit anime series is about to wrap-up once more.

Momo, Okarun, and the gang have been keeping viewers enthralled with their supernatural adventures throughout the summer. Unfortunately, it is almost time for the show to bring another season to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debuting back in July, the show has been releasing weekly and it is about to conclude. The show became an instant hit after it first started back in the autumn of 2024.

But when exactly can you expect to be able to watch the season two finale? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Dandadan season 2?

Dan Da Dan season 2 starts July 3 | Crunchyroll

Once again, Dan Da Dan has been released on both Netflix and Crunchyroll at the same time. It means that viewers have a choice of where to watch the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is Dandadan season 2 episode 11 out?

It might feel like only yesterday that the second season of Dan Da Dan started but it is time for the season finale. The concluding episode is set to air tomorrow (September 18).

Airing throughout the summer, it has been released on Thursdays each week. Fortunately, he show has been very consistent with its release time throughout the second season. Dan Da Dan season two episode ten will be available from 5pm British time for UK audiences.

For those watching in America, it will drop at 12pm (Noon) ET and 9am PT. Just in time for your lunch break.

Who is in the cast of Dan Da Dan season 2?

Momo Ayase - Shion Wakayama (Japanese), Abby Trott (English)

Ken Takakura (Okarun) - Natsuki Hanae (Japanese), A.J. Beckles (English)

Seiko Ayase - Nana Mizuki (Japanese), Kari Wahlgren (English)

Aira Shiratori - Ayane Sakura (Japanese), Lisa Reimold (English)

Jin Enjoji - Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese), Aleks Le (English)

Turbo Granny - Mayumi Tanaka (Japanese), Barbara Goodson (English) The cast features plenty of familiar voices, Shion Wakayama is Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail as well as Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.

Natsuki Hanae is the Japanese voice of Tanjiro in Demon Slayer. He has also had roles in Tokyo Ghoul, Food Wars, Haikyu!! and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abby Trott is the voice of Nezuko in the English dub of Demon Slayer - so a few links to the famous anime in this show. She is also Shizuka Mikazuki in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

Which arc is Dandadan currently in?

The show has entered its final arc of season two as the finish line approaches. The season started by picking up with the Cursed House storyline, which started at the tail end of the first series.

It lasted from episode 11 and 12 of season one through to the fifth episode of series two. It was followed by the Evil Eye arc as Jiji struggles with not wanting to exorcise the titular yokai.

Dan Da Dan’s Kaiju arc will run through the remaining episodes of series two. The arc includes the introduction of Kinta and sees the characters facing the monstrous threat of a towering kaiju.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the manga, it ran for 11 chapters - a similar length to Evil Eye - so it is likely to potentially last into a third season of the show.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.