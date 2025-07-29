This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

While the plethora of DJs might take your interest, one huge debut will no doubt have to talking about Creamfields 2025

The biggest UK dance part of the year is only one month away.

Creamfields once again takes over Daresbury Estate in Cheshire for four days of unbridled EDM and communal spirit.

But what’s our highlights before this year’s event - and what’s all this about a ‘huge’ debut for 2025?

For those who missed out on attending Tomorrowland this year, don’t be sad you didn’t make it – take joy in the fact that our very own super dance festival is taking place in little under a month’s time.

Creamfields returns to Daresbury Estate over the August Bank Holiday weekend, becoming ‘the’ premiere dance festival in the United Kingdom with its origins steeped in the weird and wonderful time where dance music almost became a moral panic and super clubs such as Cream, Gatecrasher, and Manumission became household names for those jet-setting ravers.

As ever, the festival promises to be one big communal gathering of like-minded people, celebrating their love of dance music in what has become one of the more accessible, friendlier festivals to emerge from the nascent dance music scene of the ‘90s. This year promises some familiar names to once again regale music lovers throughout the final bank holiday weekend before Christmas begins to emerge for another year.

It does tend to get earlier each year – at least my local supermarket seems to think so.

But there is one huge (literally) debut taking place at Creamfields this year; so what are our highlights and who – or what – is that huge debutante appearing this year?

9 highlights to look forward to at Creamfields 2025

HALO debuts

Our picks for what could be this year's biggest highlights to take place at Creamfields 2025 over the August Bank Holiday weekend. | Creamfields/Getty Images

Creamfields 2025 is set to redefine the festival experience with the monumental debut of HALO, an evolution of their popular Runway stage into a ground-breaking 45-meter diameter, cyclical outdoor arena.

Designed by multi-award-winning Lucid Creates, HALO promises a pioneering 360-degree and overhead immersive experience, featuring cutting-edge video, lighting, and sound that completely envelops you in a "whole other universe."

With the DJ positioned at its centre, every angle delivers a "jaw-dropping" sensory journey, making HALO a huge selling point for anyone looking to push the boundaries of live performance and total immersion at one of the world's premier electronic music festivals.

Schak (Nation, August 21 - 21:00 - 22:00)

Schak plays music inside the stadium prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Hailing from Newcastle, Schak has exploded onto the scene with his infectious energy and a knack for creating viral moments - including guerilla sets on boats, buses and trams throughout Newcastle for a period of time. Known for surprising performances in unexpected places, his sets are a whirlwind of high-octane house and techno, always infused with a raw, undeniable passion.

At Creamfields, expect a masterclass in crowd control, where his vibrant selections and playful antics will ensure an electric atmosphere and guaranteed good vibes that will resonate throughout the crowd. He's scheduled to play the Nation stage on Thursday, August 21.

Dimtri Vegas & Like Mike (APEX, August 23 - 23:30 - 01:00)

The powerhouse Belgian duo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, are synonymous with monumental mainstage anthems and explosive performances. Consistently ranked among the world's top DJs, their sets are a symphony of big room house, progressive beats, and crowd-rocking drops designed for the largest arenas.

At Creamfields, their return promises an immense spectacle, complete with pyrotechnics, dazzling visuals, and an undeniable energy that turns thousands into one unified, jumping mass. Expect them to ignite the APEX stage on Saturday, August 23.

ANYMA (APEX_, Sunday August 24 - 20:00 - 21:30)

ANYMA has been announced as one of your headline acts ahead of Creamfields 2025. | Getty Images for Coachella

ANYMA, the visionary brainchild of Matteo Milleri from Tale Of Us, is set to be one of the most talked-about performances of Creamfields 2025. With his unique blend of melodic techno and breath-taking, futuristic audio-visuals, ANYMA creates a truly immersive journey that transcends typical DJ sets.

His UK Exclusive performance at the festival, particularly on the APEX_ Stage on Sunday, August 24, will offer a profound artistic statement, drawing audiences into a world where music and cutting-edge visual storytelling intertwine in mesmerising fashion. This is not just a set; it's an experience - much like what his set at the Pyramids of Giza will be like, which was announced earlier this week.

Chase & Status (ARC, Friday August 22 - 21:30 - 23:00)

The iconic drum & bass duo, Chase & Status, will undoubtedly unleash a torrent of high-octane energy on the Arc stage on Friday, August 22nd. Known for their ferocious live shows and genre-defining hits that bridge the gap between underground rave and mainstream success, they bring an unmissable blend of raw power and intricate production.

Their performance at Creamfields will be a masterclass in commanding a massive crowd, delivering relentless basslines and anthemic tracks that will have the entire arena moving as one.

John Summit (Steel Yard presented by Drip, Friday August 22 - 18:30 - 20:00)

One of the fastest-rising stars in house music and one of the (many) highlights at this year’s Tomorrowland Festival in Belgium, John Summit brings an undeniable charisma and a track record of creating instant club anthems. His sets are a vibrant fusion of tech house, deep grooves, and uplifting energy, guaranteeing a non-stop dancefloor experience.

Having a massive year, his appearance at Creamfields will be eagerly anticipated, promising a high-energy set that showcases his infectious personality and flawless track selection. He's scheduled to play the Steel Yard on Friday, August 22.

Fatboy Slim (Fatboy Slim Loves, August 24 - 21:30 - 23:00)

A true legend of electronic music, Fatboy Slim remains one of the most exhilarating performers on the planet. His sets are a joyful, eclectic, and utterly infectious celebration of big beat, house, and breakbeat, packed with iconic samples and feel-good anthems.

Hosting his very own “Fatboy Slim Loves" stage on Sunday, August, his Creamfields show promises to be a masterclass in crowd engagement, a testament to his enduring appeal, and a guaranteed highlight for anyone looking for pure, unadulterated rave euphoria.

David Guetta (ARC, Sunday August 24 - 21:30 - 23:00)

Global superstar David Guetta is set to deliver a monumental performance as a UK exclusive at Creamfields 2025. Known for his genre-defining pop-EDM crossovers and explosive live shows, Guetta consistently delivers chart-topping hits and an unparalleled stage presence.

Headlining the Arc stage on Sunday, August 24, his set will be a spectacular showcase of his biggest tracks, electrifying drops, and a production scale that matches his iconic status, ensuring a truly unforgettable closing experience for thousands.

Martin Garrix (APEX, Sunday August 24 - 17:30 - 19:00)

Dutch prodigy Martin Garrix continues to reign as one of the world's most influential DJs, renowned for his exhilarating blend of progressive house, big room, and pop-infused anthems. His Creamfields set on the APEX stage on Sunday, August 24 promises to be a high-energy spectacle, featuring dazzling visuals, intricate lighting, and a tracklist packed with global hits.

Garrix consistently delivers a mainstage experience that balances technical prowess with an incredible ability to connect with massive crowds, cementing his status as a festival highlight.

Tickets are still available to attend Creamfields 2025 - for last minute options visit Ticketmaster UK for more information, and check out the set times and stage splits taking place at this year’s festival.