Cooking with the Stars has already eliminated one star - but who is left in the kitchen? 👨‍🍳

Cooking with the Stars is back for another series.

Eight celebs have stepped into the kitchen for season five.

But who has been eliminated so far?

Cooking with the Stars is back and series 5 continues this weekend. The celebrities will be hoping they can impress once again and stay in the competition.

Originally, eight stars stepped into the ITV kitchen, and already one has been eliminated. Viewers can expect the cast to be reduced episode by episode.

Each of the celebrities is paired with an accomplished chef who will mentor and teach them to produce delicious dishes that will be judged by the other professionals. But who will be back for episode two?

What time is Cooking with the Stars on?

Cooking with the Stars kicked off its fifth season last weekend (August 3) and is back for another episode this evening (August 10). It is due to start at 7pm and will be followed by the new series of Ridley.

The show is live on ITV1/ STV as well as ITVX/ STV Player. It will be available on demand afterwards if you can’t watch it as it airs.

Who are the hosts of Cooking with the Stars?

Cooking with the Stars hosts Emma Willis and Tom Allen. | South Shore/ ITV

Emma Willis and Tom Allen are back once again to present the latest season of ITV’s cooking show. The duo have hosted the series since it began back in 2021.

Viewers will recognise Tom Allen from The Apprentice: You’re Fired. He was also previously a presenter on Bake Off: The Professional before leaving after season four.

Emma Willis has presented such shows as Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother as well as The Voice UK. She was the co-host of Love is Blind UK with her husband Matt Willis.

She said: “Looking at those first few days in the kitchen, this is the highest level we’ve ever had. Sometimes the dishes can look a bit rough around the edges but actually taste amazing - but this year, I thought everyone’s first cook looked great and tasted great… well, from what we’ve managed to snatch off the counter anyway.”

Who has left Cooking with the Stars so far?

Cooking with the Stars: Jessica Wright and Jack Stein. | South Shore/ ITV

TV personality Jess Wright was eliminated at the end of the first episode last week. It means that just seven celebs are left in the kitchen.

During her time on Cooking with the Stars, Jess was paired up with Jack Stein. She said “I was absolutely buzzing to take part in this show because cooking is something that I’ve always taken a huge interest in. I lost touch with cooking when I had my baby, just because I didn’t have as much time.

“To be working alongside a chef, especially Jack, it is just a real treat. Jack is very chilled, which is nice, he’s pleasant to be around. He’s not a shouty kind of chef.”

Who is still in the cast of Cooking with the Stars?

For series five, ITV has assembled quite the line-up. The remaining celebrities in the show - and their pros - includes:

Natalie Cassidy (actor) - mentor Tony Singh

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (reality TV star) - mentor Poppy O’Toole

High Dennis (actor and comedian) - mentor April Jackson

Kelly Hoppen (author and interiors expert) - mentor Michael Caines

Jordan North (radio presenter) - mentor Rosemary Shrager

Jack Osbourne (media personality) - mentor Elliott Grover

Shaun Wright-Phillips (former footballer) - mentor Shelina Permalloo

At the end of each episode, the bottom two will have to fight for their place in the competition, creating a dish without any help from their mentor.

The result of this eliminator will be decided by a blind tasting judgement from the professional chefs, but, unaware of whose food they are tasting, the professionals could go from being their protege’s greatest supporter to unwittingly voting them out of the competition.

