Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Coldplay make their return to Glastonbury for the first time since 2016.

Glastonbury Festival continues this weekend with Coldplay set to headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (June 29 2024.)

It marks the band’s first live performance at Worthy Farm since their set at Glastonbury in 2016.

What could Chris Martin and the boys perform during their latest headline performance?

Will the weather hold out for Coldplay’s headline set, and what’s the weather forecast for the day?

Chris Martin and Coldplay make their long-awaited return to Glastonbury this weekend as the group is set to headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (June 29 2024.)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-Grammy award-winning act has performed at Glastonbury five times, having last performed at Worthy Farm as the headliners in 2016. It’s a performance that the band never take lightly, with Martin once suggesting the gruelling nature of preparing for the hallowed Pyramid Stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To quote the man himself:: "Have you ever seen Rocky IV? We went to Russia and got a log cabin, just chopped wood."

The group are taking time away from their “Music of the Spheres” world tour, which started back in 2022, to perform what could be a greatest hits set, despite Shania Twain taking the “Legends” billing on Sunday (June 30 2024).

But will the weather provide fans with a chance to “look at the stars” and “look how they shine for you” during Coldplay’s headline set, or will it be as damp as Chris Martin in the music video for “Yellow?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the stage times, weather forecast for Coldplay and Saturday at Worthy Farm, and a look at what the band have been playing on tour and what they could be performing on the Pyramid Stage.

What time are Coldplay expected to be on stage at Glastonbury 2024?

Chris Martin from Coldplay. The British rock band are set to headline Glastonbury Festival on Saturday night, but will the weather hold out for fans attending the festival? (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Coldplay are scheduled to be on the Pyramid Stage at 10pm on June 29 2024, with their set expected to last until around midnight.

What is the weather forecast for Coldplay’s performance at Glastonbury 2024?

No rain at present has been forecast, however, the Met Office has advised those attending the Coldplay set to prepare for the cloudy day to continue into the night. That pesky pollen count though is set to be “very high” throughout the day so plan to bring some hayfever tablets with you.

By the time Coldplay takes to the stage, the temperature will be 15°C, feeling more like 14°C, but with a humidity level of 83%, and the number of people packed in front of the Pyramid Stage, remember to take your water bottle with you and keep hydrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full forecast for June 29 2024 at Worthy Farm, Glastonbury

7:00am: Cloudy (13°C with a humidity of 85%)

Cloudy (13°C with a humidity of 85%) 10:00am: Cloudy (16°C with a humidity of 68%)

Cloudy (16°C with a humidity of 68%) 1:00pm: Cloudy (18°C with a humidity of 62%)

Cloudy (18°C with a humidity of 62%) 4:00pm: Cloudy (19°C with a humidity of 63%)

Cloudy (19°C with a humidity of 63%) 7:00pm: Cloudy (17°C with a humidity of 69%)

Cloudy (17°C with a humidity of 69%) 10:00pm : Cloudy (15°C with a humidity of 83%)

: Cloudy (15°C with a humidity of 83%) 00:00am: Clear (14°C with a humidity of 88%)

Can I watch Coldplay’s headline performance at Glastonbury 2024 on TV?

You can - some BBC viewers might be upset to learn that both BBC One and BBC Two are set to screen the full Coldplay set on television at 10pm on Saturday, with on-demand screenings available shortly after broadcast through BBC iPlayer.

What could Coldplay perform during their headline set at Glastonbury 2024?

We don’t have to look too far in the past to find out what Coldplay could perform at their headline set at Glastonbury this year.

The band are currently in the middle of their “Music of the Spheres” tour and having performed on June 23 2024 at the Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu, France, the following songs were performed (credit: Setlist.FM)

Act .i. Planets

Music of the Spheres

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

The Scientist

Act .ii. Moons

Viva la Vida (on B-Stage)

Hymn for the Weekend (on B-Stage)

Let Somebody Go (on B-Stage; with fans; piano version)

Orphans

Yellow

Act .iii. Stars

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

Infinity Sign (on B-Stage; shortened; with excerpts of “Music of the Spheres II” & “Every Teardrop is a Waterfall”)

Something Just Like This (The Chainsmokers cover) (shortened; pre-recorded vocals with Chris performing in sign language)

Midnight (remix; contains elements of Lone’s “Blue Moon Tree”; on B-Stage)

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars (restarted, asks audience to put phones away for this song)

Act .iv. Home

Sunrise (with Louis Armstrong’s spoken intro speech to “What a Wonderful World”)

E Papa Waiari ([traditional] cover) (on C-Stage; with guest band "This Is Our Home: Pacific Artists for Climate Justice")

What's Going On (Marvin Gaye cover) (on C-Stage; with guest band "This Is Our Home")

The Jumbotron Song (on C-Stage)

Humankind

Fix You (extended piano outro with members of "This Is Our Home" on vocals)

Feelslikeimfallinginlove