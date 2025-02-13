Has Cobra Kai been cancelled? Why Netflix show is ending - what’s been said
- Cobra Kai’s final episodes have been released on Netflix.
- The show has come to an end after six seasons and nearly 7 years.
- But why is it ending - and has it been cancelled?
After six seasons, Cobra Kai has taken to the mat for one final time. The Karate Kid sequel series has proved to be a huge hit - so viewers may be wondering why it is ending.
A spin-off to the popular 1980s film series, the show sees many of the actors from those movies return to the iconic roles. Learn more about who is in the cast - and where you know them from here.
Cobra Kai released its final episodes on Netflix on Thursday February 13. But why is the show ending and has it been cancelled?
Has Cobra Kai been cancelled?
The sixth and final season of the Karate Kid sequel series has finally been completed on Netflix. Extended to 15 episodes, the streaming giant split it into three parts released between July 2024 and February this year.
Cobra Kai was originally produced as a YouTube Red/ Premium original show when it debuted back in 2018. However, before its third season, the show moved to Netflix due to YouTube’s decision to move away from producing scripted content.
Since 2020, Netflix has been the home of Cobra Kai and released seasons three through six - while also bringing seasons one and two to a wider audience. In 2023, it was announced that Cobra Kai would be returning for a sixth and final season.
Despite Netflix’s growing reputation for cancelling shows, Cobra Kai was not axed and instead the creators decided to end the streaming series on its own terms.
Why is Cobra Kai ending with season six?
Announcing that Cobra Kai would be concluding with its sixth and final season, the creators said in an opening letter to fans back in 2023: “"Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our own terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined."
Will Karate Kid and Cobra Kai continue?
Entertainment Weekly reported back in 2023, following the announcement that Cobra Kai would be ending, that the creators had hinted at potential for spin offs and continuations. They said: “We hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the road."
Ralph Macchio has already been confirmed to be returning for a brand new Karate Kid this year. He will resume his role as Daniel LaRusso, while Jackie Chan will return as Mr. Han from the 2010 reboot film The Karate Kid.
Karate Kid: Legends is due to release in cinemas in May 2025 - and its release date was pushed back to avoid clashing with Cobra Kai’s final batch of episodes. It is also said to take place three years after the end of the show.
