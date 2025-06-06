Clarkson’s Farm series 4 is ending - but will the show continue after that? 👀

Clarkson’s Farm will finish its latest season on Prime Video today.

Series 4 has been released weekly and is about to conclude.

But will the show return for more episodes in the future?

The doors to Diddly Squat Farm will be flung open for the final time this season in a few hours time. Amazon Prime’s hit documentary show is set to conclude its fourth series today (June 6).

Clarkson’s Farm has become a firm fixture on the streamer’s annual schedule - and the perfect way to kick start summer. Jeremy, Kaleb and co’s latest farming adventures have been released weekly on Prime Video.

But with the latest season coming to an end, you might be wondering if it will return in future? Here’s all you need to know:

Will there be a series 5 of Clarkson’s Farm?

The show’s fourth season is set to come to an end on Prime Video today (June 6) and viewers’ minds might be turning to the future. Deadline reported earlier in the year that filming for season five of Clarkson’s Farm was underway.

There is no official announcement on when to expect a future series of the show, however it has tended to be released annually. The first season came out in 2021 and was followed by further ones in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Based on previous release dates, it is likely that Clarkson’s Farm season five will arrive in late spring/ early summer in 2026. Both seasons three and four started in May.

Clarkson’s Farm could ‘take a break’ after series 5

In the report from Deadline, which revealed that filming for season five is underway, Jeremy Clarkson suggested that the show might take a break from filming after that. He explained: “I’d do a sixth if there was a reason for doing it, like a bloody good story… Whatever happens we’ll definitely take a short break as the crews are all worn out. We’ve been filming here two or three days a week, every week, for five years. Everybody could do with a rest.”

