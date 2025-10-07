The Celebrity Traitors cast have revealed if they want to be a faithful or a traitor 👀📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet the cast of the Celebrity Traitors.

The stars have discussed their strategies for the game.

But do they want to be a Traitor or a Faithful?

The Celebrity Traitors cast have revealed which roles they would like to take on in the famous BBC castle. The inaugural season of the all-star spin-off is set to begin very soon.

Stars from the world of music, sport, TV, and movies are set to head to Scotland in the bid to win a share of £100,000 for charity. It is the first time the UK version of the hit reality show has welcomed celebrities into its cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Celebrity Traitors cast | BBC

But don’t worry, a regular season of the Traitors with everyday members of the public is due to arrive in early 2026 as usual. The Beeb is just serving up an extra helping of murder and deceit to keep us entertained on these dark autumn nights.

The cast for the Celebrity Traitors was unveiled earlier in the year. However, they have been speaking about their hopes for the game - and if they want to be faithful or a traitor.

Who is in the cast of Celebrity Traitors?

The stars who will be heading to the Traitors Castle for the very first Celebrity version of the hit BBC series have been revealed. It is quite the incredible cast and includes famous faces from the world of sport, TV, music, and more.

Alan Carr - Comedian

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedian and TV favourite Alan Carr will be bringing his unique brand of wit to the Traitors Castle. You may know him best from his show Chatty Man as well as appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Comedian and TV favourite Alan Carr will be bringing his unique brand of wit to the Traitors Castle. You may know him best from his show Chatty Man as well as appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Speaking about which role he would like in the Traitors Castle, Alan said: “Well people have asked, would you like to be a Traitor? And the answer is, I don't know. I'm fascinated to know how I would cope with it if I was.

“I'm not known for my poker face, but you've just got to adapt. I'm indecisive, and that's the problem. But I think that's probably good because I’d say it’s best to have an open mind. If I'm a Traitor, I’ll try to murder as many people as possible.

“If I'm a Faithful, I'll try and catch those Traitors. Whichever side, I think you can’t help but get sucked in. It becomes your world and that's the part that I'm quite looking forward to, the routine of it and just being fully immersed in it.”

Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pop sensation Cat Burns shot to fame after her track Go went viral on TikTok. She released her debut album in 2024 - Early Twenties - and it reached number seven on the charts. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Pop sensation Cat Burns shot to fame after her track Go went viral on TikTok. She released her debut album in 2024 - Early Twenties - and it reached number seven on the charts.

Talking about the show, Cat said: “It’s just one of those opportunities and situations that just never really happens, a once in a lifetime offer really. I've said to myself, I’ll leave it up to the universe and whatever I'm meant to be is what I'll be.

“If I feel Claudia tap my shoulder, then that's what it's meant to be. My strategy, if I am a Traitor, would be to just try and go under the radar, not draw too much attention to myself, but also give out names of people who I think could be Traitors.

“I think you run a risk if you don't say anybody's name at all of arousing suspicion. If I am a Faithful, I think I will just try and observe without looking weird, because I'm a massive observer. I stare at people anyway, so I’d need to figure out a way to stare at people when they don't know that I'm staring at them!”

Celia Imrie – Actor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acting legend Celia Imrie is trading the big screen for the Traitors Castle. She is best known for her roles in movies like the Bridget Jones series, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and most recently The Thursday Murder Club. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Acting legend Celia Imrie is trading the big screen for the Traitors Castle. She is best known for her roles in movies like the Bridget Jones series, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and most recently The Thursday Murder Club.

Speaking about heading to The Traitors Castle, Celia said: “I just think it's such a clever invention. I'd love to meet the person who thought it up. I suppose, being an actor, you do spend your life pretending to be somebody else, so that's quite an advantage.

“But it is also a horror, because you haven't got a character to hide behind, and so it is the same as being on a chat show, you just have to be yourself which is oddly quite a difficult thing to present without seeming to be affected or unreal. It is quite exposing to just be yourself.”

On whether she would like to be a Traitor or Faithful, she added: “The thing is, I don't really mind, but if Claudia's hand goes on my shoulder, I'll be ecstatic with excitement. However, I do think it's quite a hard job.”

Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welsh classic singer Charlotte Church has sold millions of records around the world. She has also fronted her own chat show on Channel 4 in the past and has become a vocal pro-Palestine activist in recent years. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Welsh classic singer Charlotte Church has sold millions of records around the world. She has also fronted her own chat show on Channel 4 in the past and has become a vocal pro-Palestine activist in recent years.

Before the start of the Celebrity Traitors, Charlotte said: “I am really hoping to be a Faithful. I really don’t want to be a Traitor. Certainly not at the beginning.

“It depends what happens in the game but I think that I'm a Faithful through and through. I think it's because I don't like the idea of deception or lying. I don't think I'm very good at it and I just think I would enjoy the game a whole lot more.

“So, I am hoping to be a Faithful, and then I think I'm going to be able to have a lot more enjoyment and fun. There's too much cortisol in the world already. I do not want to be adding that to myself.”

Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare has been a recognisable face on the TV for many years now, including fronting BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon each summer. She is also one of the presenters of Sports Personality of the Year. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Clare has been a recognisable face on the TV for many years now, including fronting BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon each summer. She is also one of the presenters of Sports Personality of the Year.

Clare declared: “I just don't think I'd be a very good Traitor!” She added: “I love the show. Yes, I really find it fascinating; the way group thinking can be influenced. I don't know whether I can resist that or whether I can influence that and I'm kind of interested in it from a psychological perspective.

“Also, I really want to see the castle, I want to see the grounds and I want to meet the peacocks. Genuinely, I think it's a fascinating programme and it’s like nothing else.”

She said: “I think if I have a strategy, I’d be looking at the people like Harry and like Leanne, who'd been very successful and Charlotte, who could have won the whole thing. My strategy would be to try and keep myself under the radar. Do not be the loudest person in any situation.”

David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historian David Olusoga is a professor at University of Manchester as well as having appeared on TV over the years. He fronted the 2016 BBC series Black and British: A Forgotten History. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Historian David Olusoga is a professor at University of Manchester as well as having appeared on TV over the years. He fronted the 2016 BBC series Black and British: A Forgotten History.

He said: “This show is not like anything else I've been asked to do. So many people I know love this show. People who wouldn't normally watch anything else like this love The Traitors. So, there's something special about it.”

On whether he wants to don a Traitors cloak, David added: “I would like to be a Faithful for the simple reason, I think I'd be a terrible Traitor. That’s mainly because of my memory; my mind is always wandering off. I think there's a terrible risk that I'd forget that I was in deep cover.

“That's the reason why I'm not a spy. It would be an impossible task remembering that you're not who you're saying you are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “I have no strategy at all. So much of this is guesswork, I don't think it's ever been the case that in the first few rounds people have ever had a strong strategy from the start they’ve been able to stick to.”

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster

BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Rugby fans will remember Joe Marler from his time with England national team, The British & Irish Lions, and Harlequins. Away from the pitch he hosts the Joe Marler’s Things People Do podcast.

Joe has his eyes on becoming a Traitor. He explained: “I'd like to be a Traitor because I suspect I'm one of the lesser-known characters in the game, and I'm hoping that as a Traitor, I could then use that lack of celebrity to my advantage.”

He continued: “I don't think I am good at reading people, but I would say I'm good at asking people the right question. If I do have a sense, I wouldn't trust my gut because my gut’s not always right! I’ll l feel comfortable calling people out if I have an idea though. I like awkward conversations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Awkwardness is sort of my favourite. I think you can find the most out of people when they’re put into an awkward situation, pack them into a corner and see what happens. You find the real person, how they deal with it.”

Joe Wilkinson - Comedian

One of the celebs that hosts Claudia was most excited for is comedian Joe Wilkinson. He has been on shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, LOL: Last One Laughing, and Netflix’s Afterlife. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

One of the celebs that hosts Claudia was most excited for is comedian Joe Wilkinson. He has been on shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, LOL: Last One Laughing, and Netflix’s Afterlife.

Discussing which role he would like in The Traitors Castle, Joe said: “When the show was first out, I always said I wanted to be a Faithful because I thought it would be too stressful to be a Traitor. Now I’m here I’m kind of thinking ‘in for a penny’.

“So, I don't know and I think I'll only know how I’ll feel if I get the tap on my shoulder or not. I think a bit of all of us will be like that’s a blessed relief if we’re not chosen. That said, I would like to see the turret.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I'll be there every day. I'll be punctual. I'll be washed and have cleaned my teeth. Anything else, I don't know. I think that's reasonable; clean. That’s all I can guarantee.

“I haven't got a plan. No, I don't think I've got the brain for it.”

Jonathan Ross - Presenter

The talk show host has been a fixture on late night TV for years now. He currently presents The Jonathan Ross Show for ITV. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

The talk show host has been a fixture on late night TV for years now. He currently presents The Jonathan Ross Show for ITV.

Speaking about if he wants to be a Traitor, he said: “To be honest, I don't really mind but I would like to have the full experience of this game. It'd be great to be both, which would mean starting as a Faithful and then surviving long enough to maybe get seduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But bearing in mind the odds of that happening, there are lots of variables there, so maybe it'd be better just to start as a Traitor. I think being a Traitor is probably more fun.”

Kate Garraway - Broadcaster

A fixture on morning TV for years, Kate Garraway was a co-host of GMTV from 2000 to 2010, before presenting on ITV’s Daybreak until 2014. She can currently be seen on Good Morning Britain. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

A fixture on morning TV for years, Kate Garraway was a co-host of GMTV from 2000 to 2010, before presenting on ITV’s Daybreak until 2014. She can currently be seen on Good Morning Britain.

Laying out her plan for heading into the Traitors Castle, Kate said: “I don't know whether going in with a strategy works. I’ve seen people try it in previous series and I think it can backfire. If I’ve got any strategy at all it’s to just go for it, enjoy every moment and make the most of the experience. When I watch it at home the mischievous part of me loves the idea of being a Traitor, especially as I don’t think anyone would suspect me, but the truth is that I'm dreadful at lying.

“I just know I couldn’t look someone in the eye at the Round Table and bare faced lie. I’m the sort of person who looks really guilty walking through customs even though I've got nothing to hide. So, I think I’ll probably be better as a Faithful as then I can just tell the truth. If I am a Traitor though, of course I'll give it my all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I'm quite good at cards and I always win at Cluedo so read into that what you will!”

Lucy Beaumont - Comedian

A finalist on So You Think You're Funny in 2011, Lucy has appeared on TV and at Edinburgh Fringe in the years since. She was on Taskmaster in 2023 as well as on Celebrity Gogglebox in the past. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

A finalist on So You Think You're Funny in 2011, Lucy has appeared on TV and at Edinburgh Fringe in the years since. She was on Taskmaster in 2023 as well as on Celebrity Gogglebox in the past.

Explaining her preparation for the show, Lucy said: “Just lying a lot, seeing how good I can lie.People don’t know I’m here at the castle. They think I’ve just popped down to the shops.”

She added: “I don't think game plans work. I’ve seen people think they have a game plan but it always comes undone. I think it's just luck that they've said the right thing at the right time and were aligned with the right people. I don't have a plan for anything, I’m going to go with the flow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On whether she wants to be a Traitor, Lucy explained: “I don’t mind which. I think there's a bit less pressure with being a Faithful, but then it'd be hard if people suspected you were a Traitor.

“If you are a Traitor, you can't really blame anyone for pointing the finger at you. All things considered, if I had to pick, I'd rather be a Traitor. I think it's more interesting. But I’d probably not be a very good one.”

Mark Bonnar - Actor

Scottish actor Mark Bonnar has had many memorable roles over the years. Appearing in shows like Shetland, The Rig, Psychoville, and more recently Dept. Q on Netflix. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Scottish actor Mark Bonnar has had many memorable roles over the years. Appearing in shows like Shetland, The Rig, Psychoville, and more recently Dept. Q on Netflix.

He said: “I was thrilled to be asked to be honest with you. I'm a fan of the show. It's one of the few things that we watch as a family. It’s put together very well, and it's proved itself, in its popularity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought it'd be really exciting to be a part of the first celebrity version - an interesting challenge! If anything comes my way that scares me, I try to make sure I do it, and this is way out my comfort zone!”

On which role he wants to have in the castle, Mark added: “I think I want to be a Faithful. It's already difficult enough for my wee brain. I think that the added pressure of being a Traitor, just keeping that facade up the whole time, would be incredibly exhausting and quite stressful. I want to have fun.”

He continued: “I'm always playing characters that are kind of compromised or faulted in some way - they’re the most fun to play. We are all compromised or faulted in some way! They're the most interesting characters - the most human.”

Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian

Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed is part of the cast of the inaugural Celebrity Traitors. He was a host on BBC Proms this summer. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed is part of the cast of the inaugural Celebrity Traitors. He was a host on BBC Proms this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about signing up for the show, Nick said: “I decided to take part because I absolutely adore the show, and always have done. This is the first thing I've ever done as myself.

“I did Taskmaster, which was sort of as me, but even that, I decided to dress as Dracula because I wanted to hide behind something.”

Niko Omilana - Content Creator

Niko is one you might have to ask your kids about. He is a YouTube star who has also run in the 2021 London mayoral election and the 2024 General Election. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Niko is one you might have to ask your kids about. He is a YouTube star who has also run in the 2021 London mayoral election and the 2024 General Election.

Talking about the show, Niko said: “Of all shows, I feel like it is almost made for me to be on a show like this. It's right up my street. The moment the opportunity came up I said yes, 100%.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I sold myself as the only honest politician a lot, so I'll hopefully play on that honesty in the game. I'm quite good at being persuasive so I'm hoping that I'll be able to use that for sure. Also, sitting back and observing, maybe stealing other people’s tactics, seeing where I might be able to manipulate.”

On whether he wants to don the Traitors' cloak, Niko explained: “I want to be a Traitor badly. If I was a Traitor, I would just go for chaos. I love chaos and that's why I love the show. I want to be planting seeds in people's heads, stirring the pot.”

Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor

Chart-topper Paloma Faith is swapping the stage for the Traitors Castle. She has also had a few acting roles including on the show Pennyworth and released her memoir in 2024. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Chart-topper Paloma Faith is swapping the stage for the Traitors Castle. She has also had a few acting roles including on the show Pennyworth and released her memoir in 2024.

On joining the cast, Paloma said: “I've never done something like this before, but I think it's an interesting game. I was Bet Sykes on Pennyworth, an actual murderer. I've stood in a courtroom and denied crimes, albeit for TV, so I can just take myself to that place and believe my own lie wholeheartedly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I could do it, I just don't do that in real life, because I think morally it goes against what I'm like. This is a game and it's all fair in the game.”

She added: “It’ll be the first time that I've been on TV and self-styled. I can let loose and see if people like my actual style.”

On her strategy, Paloma explained: “I keep changing my mind, which is sort of what I'm like – adaptable! Sometimes I think my game plan is that I'm just going to be really honest, because there's no way that I can do anything else than genuinely be myself.

“My main concern is that when I've watched the show, I feel that the people who tend to get through to the end are the ones who have maybe been a little bit under the radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm in favour of having a voice of any kind, rather than sitting on the fence. I’d get rid of the boring ones! I’d still vote out boring people if I'm a Faithful.

“If I don't think someone is contributing much to our entertainment, I’ll just exert my influence at the Round Table.”

Ruth Codd - Actor

Ruth Codd is known for her roles in some of Netflix’s most spooky shows. She was in the cast of The Midnight Club and followed that up with being in The Fall of the House of Usher. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Ruth Codd is known for her roles in some of Netflix’s most spooky shows. She was in the cast of The Midnight Club and followed that up with being in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Speaking about joining the cast of Celebrity Traitors, Ruth said: “I'm questioning everything now! I've never done anything like this before. I watched the show, and I just thought it'd be really good fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think because of the way I dress, everyone thinks that I'm dark and spooky all the time. And because of the parts I play. I'm not really like my roles at all. Well, I'd like to think so, because I normally end up playing really mean people! So, I'd like to think there's no similarity.”

On which role she’d like in the castle, Ruth added: “I'd be happy with either. I'm kind of 50/50. I'm a very indecisive person. I flip flop back and forth.

“I’m not set on one approach. I chopped off my own leg and taught myself to walk again. So, you know, I'm a very adaptable person, if anything.

“Being in situations where you have to kind of think quickly, adjust, that doesn't really phase me so I’m going in with the intention of taking it moment by moment.”

Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another star who needs no introduction is Stephen Fry. He is known for his lengthy career on TV including hosting QI as well as being on classic shows like Blackadder. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Another star who needs no introduction is Stephen Fry. He is known for his lengthy career on TV including hosting QI as well as being on classic shows like Blackadder.

On why he signed up for the show, he said: “I genuinely don't know. It's a complete mystery to me. I think it was probably because I've done so many things in my life that almost anything I get asked to do, I've done something like it.

“With this, I've never done anything like it before. I just thought it would be a new experience. Everybody kept telling me it was a very good show and it sounded interesting. I watched and I had to agree, I did think it was very good.”

Stephen Fry is aiming to be a Faithful in the Traitors Castle. He explained: “I just don't like the idea of having to plot against people. It's mean and it's annoying to have to find that side of oneself, because in order to play well, you have to be a bit mean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have to decide to kill people. Really annoying. You're conspiring with others to do it, and you can't trust them either. So, you're just under much more pressure. You can see from the previous series that being a Traitor is really quite stressful.”

Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian

EastEnders favourite Tameka is swapping the soap for the Traitors Castle. She is best known for playing Kitty Fox on the iconic BBC programme. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

EastEnders favourite Tameka is swapping the soap for the Traitors Castle. She is best known for playing Kitty Fox on the iconic BBC programme.

Speaking about joining the cast, Tameka said: “I liked watching The Traitors. I got into it really late. I was doing a show at the time, and the director and other actors were all telling me ‘you have to watch this!’

“And I was a bit, like, ooh sounds a bit medieval this! All the killing; the murders. Sounded dark. I watched... it was series two. Well, once I started I watched episode after episode. Hooked. Loved it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She adds: “I think I'll bring a little bit of joy. I’m a little nervous. I don’t know what to expect because it’s so different every time.”

On her strategy for the game, Tameka explained: “Well, if I am chosen to be a Traitor, I like to think that I'm the one that people would least expect.

“That said, I think it might be a bit stressful. So maybe I should be a Faithful. Oh, I just don’t know! I think I’d be a good Traitor though.”

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

Olympic legend Tom Daley will be diving headfirst into the Traitors Castle for the inaugural season of Celebrity Traitors. It comes after his retirement from diving after the 2024 Olympics. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Olympic legend Tom Daley will be diving headfirst into the Traitors Castle for the inaugural season of Celebrity Traitors. It comes after his retirement from diving after the 2024 Olympics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On joining the show, Tom said: “I've watched the show forever, all the different franchises; UK, US, New Zealand, Australia, you name it. I am a huge fan, as are my friends and family.

“So, when the opportunity came up I immediately thought this could be so much fun. We play the game, sometimes at games nights, like different versions of it so I cannot wait to be fully immersed. That and the fact it’s for charity is really special.”

He added: “I'm trying not to go in with too much of a strategy, because I think then you have too much pressure to hold yourself to that. I'm going to go with the flow and deal with each situation as it arises.”

On which role he would like in the castle, Tom said: “I feel like being a Traitor gives you the full experience of the game, but I think I could do both roles quite well so I would be happy with either.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.