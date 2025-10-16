Celebrity Traitors: Claudia Winkleman delivers scathing verdict after SPOILERS banishment

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 22:06 BST
Claudia Winkleman has delivered a scathing verdict after another faithful was banished 🚨📺
  • The Celebrity Traitors cast has banished another faithful.
  • Jonathan Ross managed to evade suspicion at the roundtable.
  • It led Claudia Winkleman to deliver a scathing verdict.

The host of Celebrity Traitors has delivered a scathing verdict to the cast after the latest failed banishment. After sitting down to vote, the famous faces banished yet another faithful.

This article won’t contain any spoilers on who it was that got voted out - but you can read my recap here. It also includes the latest celebrity to be ‘murdered’ by the traitors.

After a trio of stars were forced out of the Traitors Castle last night, they have shared their thoughts on leaving the show. See what they had to say.

Viewers have also been left in sticks by a hilarious moment involving Celia Imrie. It left them unable to ‘stop laughing’.

Having banished a third faithful, host Claudia Winkleman was quick to deliver a scathing verdict to the roundtable. But what exactly did she say?

Celebrity Traitors host delivers scathing verdict after banishment

Claudia Winkleman is back to host The Celebrity Traitorsplaceholder image
Claudia Winkleman is back to host The Celebrity Traitors | BBC

Claudia Winkleman told the players “you are wasting the roundtables” after banishing yet another faithful. She told them they needed to get “serious” about hunting down the traitors.

The show has reached the end of its second week and so far six faithfuls have left. Three have been murdered and three have been banished - see who here.

At just shy of the halfway mark, the faithfuls have yet to find out the identity of any of the traitors. The original trio of Jonathan Ross, Cat Burns, and Alan Carr have managed to make it through four episodes unscathed.

The BBC has now announced the date of the final for this first ever edition of the Celebrity Traitors. It will arrive later than expected with the show now set to run through to early November.

