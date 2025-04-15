Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three more stars are facing eviction from Celebrity Big Brother.

Housemates have nominated the names to face the next public vote.

But who is at risk of being sent home next?

ITV is holding another live eviction on Celebrity Big Brother this evening. Three more stars are at risk of being sent home - see who has already left.

It comes just a few days after the first public vote took place on April 11. The broadcaster has also confirmed how fans can help to save their favourites.

But who has been nominated for eviction? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the next Celebrity Big Brother eviction?

The latest eviction will take place on ITV/ STV and ITVX/ STV Player today (April 15). The live episode is due to start at 9pm and will run until 10.30pm.

It follows the first live eviction which took place on Friday (April 11). Viewers can expect further votes to arrive in the coming days.

Who is up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?

Three more housemates are at risk of being sent home this evening. The celebs voted for who should be put up for eviction in yesterday’s (April 14) episode and it includes:

Jack P. Shepherd

Patsy Palmer

Trisha Goddard

They were the housemates who received the most votes from their fellow stars. Patsy got six, while Jack and Trisha received four each.

It is the second time that Jack has been up for eviction, having been nominated for Friday nights vote along with Michael Fabricant and Mickey Rourke.

After the result is announced, AJ Odudu and Will Best will do the first interview with the evictee.

How to vote in Celebrity Big Brother eviction?

The lines opened at the end of yesterday’s episode, ITV announced. You can vote exclusively through the Big Brother app - which can be downloaded from App Store or Google Play.

In this vote, viewers are being asked to vote for the housemate they wish to save from eviction. You get five votes and can use them however you wish.

