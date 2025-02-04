Netflix is about to drop its star-studded new reality show - Celebrity Bear Hunt. It boasts a cast including a Strictly Come Dancing favourite, a former England rugby player and a pop star.
Gambling.com has issued odds on the winner ahead of the launch of the show this week. And a clear favourite has emerged - as well as a star who is backed to be eliminated first.
1. Boris Becker - favourite for first elimination
Gambling.com has the former Tennis star as the favourite to leave the show first. He is 1/3 to be the first person to be eliminated from the Netflix show. | Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Laureus Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Laureus
2. Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen - 10/1 to win
The TV presenter and interior designer has the longest odds to win on Gambling.com. They have him at 10/1 to be the winner of Celebrity Bear Hunt - while he is also 11/10 to be the first elimination. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
3. Lottie Moss - 8/1 to win
Kate Moss’ sister is not one of the favourites to win Celebrity Bear Hunt. Gambling.com has her at 8/1 to be victorious in the Netflix show. | Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Photo: Gerald Matzka/Getty Images
4. Big Zuu - 6/1 to win
Rapper and TV personality - known for his show Big Zuu's Big Eats has long odds to win Celebrity Bear Hunt. Gambling.com has him at 6/1 to win the Netflix show. | James D. Morgan/Getty Images for P&O Cruises Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images for P&O Cruises