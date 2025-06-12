Doctor Who is coming to CBeebies as BBC announce plans for a pre-school spin-off 👀

Doctor Who will be coming to CBeebies for an animated series.

The future of the main show is up-in-the-air but the BBC has announced a spin-off.

What can viewers expect from the series?

The Whoniverse is being expanded - but perhaps not in the way you might have expected. The Doctor is set to bring the Tardis to CBeebies for an animated spin-off.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting an update on the future of the iconic science fiction series following the end of its most recent series. The Beeb struck up a deal with Disney Plus but the American streaming giant has yet to announce a third series of the latest iteration.

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa surprisingly left the show at the end of The Reality War last month - after months of speculation about his future. Billie Piper made a shock return and left fans on quite the cliff-hanger.

But while Whovians are left waiting for updates on the main show’s future - the BBC has announced another spin-off. Here’s all you need to know:

Doctor Who is coming to CBeebies - what to expect?

The BBC has today (June 12) announced plans for a brand new pre-school animation show which will see the Doctor’s adventures come to CBeebies for the first time ever. However the Beeb is looking for a production company to “create and produce the series” - so it might be a few years before it lands on the channel.

It is envisioned that the show will see the Doctor travelling through time and space for the pre-school audience, solving mysteries and problems alongside their companions and other friends. And, of course, they may come up against one or two challenges on their way…

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of Children’s and Education said: “Everyone is welcome at CBeebies, including the Doctor! This much-loved franchise entertains millions around the world, so it is only right that our younger audience get to experience the wonder and the magic of the Doctor in a brand new format.

“This is an extremely exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to welcoming companies to pitch for this new project, as we continue our commitment and investment in the UK’s animation industry.”

