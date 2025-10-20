Battlefield 6 players are being hit by error messages this evening 😨🚨

Battlefield 6 is down this evening.

Thousands of players are facing issues.

But what is the problem?

A major online shooter is the latest victim of global internet issues. Popular apps, websites, and games have been hit by outages throughout the day.

Battlefield 6 players are reporting problems with the serves this evening (October 20). It comes as Amazon Web Services continues to experience problems after the earlier outage.

The initial problem appeared to have been fixed, but further issues have emerged. Here’s all you need to know:

Are the Battlefield 6 servers down now?

Battlefield 6 is out now | EA/ Battlefield

Over on Downdetector, thousands of users have started to report issues with connecting to Battlefield and EA servers this evening. After a brief spike in the afternoon, it has surged again just before 5pm British time.

Players are being greeted by error messages stating that connection has failed. One user took to social media to complain: “Seriously Battlefield 6, you couldn’t go down while I was at work? You just had to wait for me to get home.”

Another echoed: “Are the EA servers down? I'm in North America East and I can't seem to get connected to any of the EA servers either through the EA app, or in Battlefield 6.”

What happened with AWS?

The problem with AWS has been resolved, but it did warn that it could take time for it all to resolve. Snapchat has millions of users around the world and the fixes may take longer to come into effect, compared to smaller websites and apps.

AWS offers cloud-computing and APIs services for major websites and apps for huge companies like Snapchat. The problem was identified as being: “Significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region as well.”

While the services are starting to return, AWS added: “We recommend customers retry failed requests. While requests begin succeeding, there may be additional latency and some services will have a backlog of work to work through, which may take additional time to fully process.”

Follow all the latest updates in our main article on the outage. Let me know if you are still experiencing problems by email: [email protected] .