The ‘ubiquitous’ Basque cheesecake is heading to Bake Off - but what exactly is it? 🍰📺

It’s dessert week in the Great British Bake Off tent.

The remaining amateurs are looking to book a semi-final place.

But what is the signature bake this week?

A trendy take on an old classic dessert will feature in the Great British Bake Off this week. The remaining amateurs are returning to the tent for 2025’s quarter-final in just a few hours.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have set another tough series of challenges as the show nears its conclusion for the year. Learn more about what to expect from week 8 here.

The signature bake this time around will feature the viral sensation - Basque cheesecake. Here’s all you need to know:

What is a Basque cheesecake?

Noel Fielding has confirmed he will be co-host Bake Off in 2025 | Channel 4

In the opening challenge of dessert week, the remaining amateurs will have to offer up their own personal spin on the trendy Basque cheesecake. If you have gone out for a cake and hot drink at any point over the last few years, you might just have seen one on the menu.

The dish - known as euskal gazta-tarta in Basque or tarta de queso vasca in Spanish - is known for its distinct lack of a crust. It is also known for having a burnt-like appearance.

BBC Good Food, my personal go-to for recipes, explains: “A Basque cheesecake should have a deeply caramelised crust and smooth, slightly gooey, mousse-like centre. Cooking times may vary depending on your oven, so check it 8 mins before the cooking time is up – the crust should be a deep caramel colour and there should be a uniform wobble when the tin is gently shaken.”

The dish is credited as being the creation of Santiago Rivera, who is said to have invented it during the back end of the 21st century. He started serving it at his pinxto (a type of tapas) bar La Viña in San Sebastián - which is in the Basque Country.

However, it started to gain popularity online in the 2010s after Nigella Lawson featured a recipe for it in her cookbook Cook Eat Repeat. It then had another surge after going viral on TikTok in the 2020s and was called “ubiquitous” by The Times .

How is it different from a normal cheesecake?

As previously mentioned, Basque cheesecakes are crustless and Nigella herself describes it as a “total joy”. The interior has a more of a custardy texture than your usual cheesecake.

The dessert also has a distinct blackened, burnt top - which is the only crust-like element in the dish. According to Nigella, you need to take it out of the oven when the custard is still “jiggly”.

If, after Bake Off, you fancy attempting to make one yourself - here is Nigella’s recipe , as well as a recipe from BBC Good Food . Good luck!