Aylesbury Unleash Festival taking place this week

This August punk, goth, metal and rock swagger is coming to Aylesbury in the form of Aylesbury Alternative Music Society’s second Unleash Festival event.

Last year was a full house and this year they hope to do it again.

The festival lands on Friday (August 2) at 7pm and will be hosted at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

Unleash is Aylesbury Alternative Music Society’s yearly mini-festival event. Unleash is Aylesbury’s most truly alternative live music night, last year was all metal, this year, it’s bringing punk energy, rock ‘n’ roll and Gothic theatricality.

Matt S, president and events co-ordinator said: “It’s going to be the biggest and the best we’ve ever done”

“This year we’ve got one of the best bands to come out of Bucks, As Everything Unfolds, we’re really lucky to have them”

Matt went on to say that he’s looking forward to watching the Unleash Festival grow from strength to strength and being a part of making Aylesbury a real “Music Town”.

The Second Space of Aylesbury’s most impressive venue will be rocking with six acts, which have been handpicked for their unmissable contract.

Organisers say it’s a show for the punks, the ageing rockers, the new blood, the Glasto-goers and the Bloodstock faithful - and everyone in between...

Tickets cost £10 from Atg Tickets

To buy tickets or get more information, visit https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/unleash-2019/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/