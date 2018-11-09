Aylesbury Festival Choir celebrates 60th anniversary

The Aylesbury Festival Choir is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Saturday 1 December at Aylesbury Methodist Church, with performances of Brahms’ ‘Requiem’ and Mendelssohn’s ‘Hear My Prayer’.

Formally founded in 1958, the group started out in the early 1950's as carol-singers raising money for the Save The Children fund.

Since then they've gone from strength to strength with performances of choral works such as Handel’s ‘Messiah’, Haydn’s ‘Creation’ and Karl Jenkins’ ‘The Armed Man’, as well as concert versions of operas and lighter works.

The programme of opera choruses last Spring, under the direction of conductor Nick Austin, was especially successful.

Supported by high calibre soloists and musicians, the choir continues to give performances of high standards enjoyed by choir members and audiences alike.

A spokesperson said:

“We are proud of the last 60 years and look forward to performing in Aylesbury for many years to come.”

Tickets are available from: www.aylesburyfestivalchoir.net or www.ticketsource.co.uk/aylesbury-festival-choir.