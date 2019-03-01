Another mighty woman to be brought to life at Buckingham's Old Gaol

As part of its hugely popular 'Mighty Women' exhibition, The Old Gaol will be hosting a talk on King George V's wife, Mary of Teck, on Thursday 7 March.

As part of its hugely popular 'Mighty Women' exhibition, The Old Gaol will be hosting a talk on King George V's wife, Mary of Teck, on Thursday 7 March.

Queen Mary, 26 May 1867 24 March 1953

Titled 'Queen Mary, 1867-1953, The Woman Who Saved the British Monarchy', the grandmother of the current monarch Elizabeth II, will be brought to life by Buckingham expert Beverley Kelly.

Beverley said: “We've recently commemorated 100 years since the end of the First World War. However, little was said during the commemorations about our wartime royals, King George V and Queen Mary. They were the grandparents of our present Queen, Elizabeth II and they came to the throne in 1910. By the time of George V's death in 1936, not only had the British throne survived (when many other European thrones had been swept away), it was even more popular.”

The talk will begin at 7:30pm and the tickets are £5, available from the museum shop at The Old Gaol.

The Mighty Women exhibition is free to visit and is open Monday to Saturday 10am-4pm.

Mighty Women exhibition curator, Lauren Hutton

Included among the mighty women are the first wife of Henry VIII, Catherine of Aragon, who rallied the defence of England from Buckingham, Florence Farmborough from Steeple Claydon, who almost unbelievably who volunteered as a Red Cross nurse for the Russian army during the First World War and Diana Elkerton, who became the first female Mayor of Buckingham in 1967.

Curator Lauren Hutton said: “We were really pleased with the launch of our new Mighty Women exhibition. The response to the exhibition was overwhelming and it was fantastic to see so many people reading the stories, talking about the amazing lives and achievements of these women (some of whom they knew or remembered), and adding stories of their own mighty women to the display. Many guests said they planned to come back to the exhibition, bringing their family and friends with them.”

For more information please visit: https://buckinghamoldgaol.org.uk.