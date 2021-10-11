Your chance to be part of Santa’s Sunday Spectacular in Aylesbury

Aylesbury town centre’s hugely popular Santa’s Sunday Spectacular, returns to the town on Sunday, November 21, to herald the start of Christmas.

The festive parade is made up of local dance groups, professional entertainers, bands and community groups to give Santa a warm welcome to the town. Previous years have seen over 400 people taking part and this time the invitation has been extended to any local business or organisation that would like to get involved.

The parade will leave late morning and after its finale, the fun will continue with activities and street food throughout the town until 4.30pm, concluding with the Christmas tree lights switch-on..

There will also be a mouth-watering range of street food on offer including hot chestnuts, mulled wine and other festive delights.

Steve Bowles, Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “Our Aylesbury town centre team would love to hear from local businesses, non-profit groups, community groups, dance or theatrical groups or musicians to join the parade with free entry and/or have stall space in the town centre during the day. This is a fantastic opportunity for people and groups to promote themselves and join in the festivities.

“We are also using the government’s ‘Welcome Back Fund’ to provide extra services to some of the high street festivities and events across the county this year – making them better for our residents to enjoy and generating footfall to help support the local economy.

“For residents and visitors, if you haven’t previously been along to one of the many Christmas events in the county, be sure to do so, as they are fun for all the family.”

Diana Fawcett, Aylesbury Town Centre & Regeneration manager, added: “The Christmas parade is one of the most popular Aylesbury events, and we’re so pleased we're able to host it this year after sadly having to cancel the event in 2020. We've lots of exciting professional acts lined up and we urge the local community to get dressed up and have some fun.”

Local organisations or businesses wishing to get involved in the parade or in the fun day afterwards, should email Diana Fawcett: dian[email protected]mshire.gov.uk