You can win your very own Crystal Ball at Aylesbury wellbeing show

Don't miss out on a chance to win your very own crystal ball at the Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show this weekend.

All you have to do is turn up to the event at the Grange School on Saturday, November 27, and answer a simple question with entries thrown into a prize draw.

Holistic therapist Len Van Den Berg, who is exhibiting at the show, will make the draw with the lucky winner being presented with the crystal ball, donated by Len, at 3pm.

Crystal balls have been used as fortune-telling objects as far back as the 1st Century CE.

Show organiser, Julie Fenn, said: “You will need to be present at the show at the time of the draw, to claim the prize.

"If the first person drawn is not there, Len will continue drawing names until someone chosen, is present.”

The event is Deer Spirit’s third Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing show, to be held at the Grange School, this year. It consists of a main exhibition with exhibitors specialising in holistic and alternative therapies, providing one-to-one readings and self-help advice.

A host of attractions will be available at Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing show on Saturday (27/11)

There will also be an opportunity to buy a range of Christmas gifts, crystals, spiritual and holistic goods, jewellery, crystals, plus arts and crafts. A programme of talks and workshops, covering subjects such as releasing negative energy, intuition and soul purpose, connecting with your higher self and chakra testing has also been organised. This will be complemented by a mediumship demonstration and a sound healing demonstration.