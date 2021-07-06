What's on in Waddesdon this summer after restrictions are lifted

With all Covid restrictions set to be lifted across the UK in under two weeks on July 19, Waddesdon Manor has revealed its late summer line up.

A wide variety of events have been revealed for August and one Christmas extravaganza has been announced.

Here's what's on at the famous manor and the gardens surrounding it.

Grease showing at Waddesdon Manor

Summer holidays

Wednesday July 21 - Tuesday August 31

Guests can wander down Miss Alice’s Drive and spot pieces from Waddesdon’s art collection brought to life by local SEND schools. Guests are also encouraged to enjoy a picnic on the grounds. Groups can also take in family-friendly theatre performances.

Colourscape

Chili Fest

July 28 – August 8

Colourscape, promises intense light, colour and music from 56 different chambers. Organisers advise it's the largest Colourscape creation ever and has been built to fit the Aviary glade. Each day there will be different music and dance performances. The Waddesdon Manor resident musician, Michael Ormiston, is also offering workshops for all on weekdays and at weekends.

Guests will be introduced to Hurdy-Gurdy, panpipes, dance, plus flutes from around the world and a theatre-piece with dance and costumes. It is a family-friendly event, open to all ages.

Pop Up Festival of Children's Literature

Colourscape photo by Peter Greenway ©

Thursday 19 – Sunday August 22

Children's writers, illustrators and storytellers will complete live readings on the green by the Aviary. Other family-friendly activities will be available, at this free event, which has been organised by national children’s literature development agency Pop Up Projects and supported by the Rothschild Foundation.

Organisers are hoping to announce which authors will be performing, ahead of time.

Jazz at the Manor

Rich Sylvesters

August 20

Live jazz performances will serenade Waddesdon Gardens. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair and a picnic to sit back and enjoy the show. Nigel Price (guitar) and Steven Vintner (drums), will be joined by guest musicians Robert Rickenberg (Bassist) and Vasilis Xenopoulos (Saxophone), to provide the tunes. Every ticket holder receives a complimentary glass of Pimms, Prosecco or soft drink at the Manor Terrace bar.

Dinner with Gusbourne Estate Wines

Saturday August 28

Waddesdon Manor staff are offering sparkling wine and a seasonal four-course menu complemented by four wines from Gusbourne Estate. The event will take place on the lawn (weather permitting) and is open to over 18s only.

Luna Cinema

September 9- 12

The Luna Cinema returns to Waddesdon Manor this year with four films set against the backdrop of the House. Choose from Knives Out (2019), Pretty Woman (1990), Grease (1978) and Star Wars: A New Hope (1977).

Looking ahead: Christmas

November 13 2021 - January 3 2022

Visit Waddesdon for an enchanting outdoor extravaganza. Hand selected stalls will be erected at Waddesdon’s traditional Christmas Fair. Also a Winter Light show is planned which will bring the Waddesdon landscape to life, event organisers say. The Parterre within the grounds will also be lit up for the first time in a dazzling light show, highlighting the geometric shapes of the bedding.