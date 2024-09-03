Wendover Woods is inspiration for immersive ambient soundscape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ambient musician and field recordist Paul Liam Walker releases ambient nature track ‘Wendover Woods’.

‘Wendover Woods’ is an immersive ambient song combining instrumental music with sounds of birdsong. With its intricate soundscapes and delicate melody, it captures the essence of being immersed in nature. The track aims to evoke a sense of tranquility for listeners wanting to relax, focus, sleep or meditate.

The nature sounds were recorded in Wendover Woods on the morning of 6th May, 2024 on a walk back from Coombe Hill after enjoying Morris Dancers perform a May Day dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Liam Walker is an ambient musician and field recordist based in Birmingham, UK.

Wendover Woods

Walker uses a portable recorder to capture natural sounds creating atmospheric soundscapes combining field recordings with subtle synthesisers, piano sounds and dreamy guitars.

His music has received airplay on BBC Upload and BBC Sounds, as well as having a field recording played on the BBC Countryfile podcast ‘The Plodcast’ earlier this year.

‘Wendover Woods’ is available to stream and purchase from Friday, 6th September, 2024.