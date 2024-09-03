Wendover Woods is inspiration for immersive ambient soundscape
‘Wendover Woods’ is an immersive ambient song combining instrumental music with sounds of birdsong. With its intricate soundscapes and delicate melody, it captures the essence of being immersed in nature. The track aims to evoke a sense of tranquility for listeners wanting to relax, focus, sleep or meditate.
The nature sounds were recorded in Wendover Woods on the morning of 6th May, 2024 on a walk back from Coombe Hill after enjoying Morris Dancers perform a May Day dance.
Paul Liam Walker is an ambient musician and field recordist based in Birmingham, UK.
Walker uses a portable recorder to capture natural sounds creating atmospheric soundscapes combining field recordings with subtle synthesisers, piano sounds and dreamy guitars.
His music has received airplay on BBC Upload and BBC Sounds, as well as having a field recording played on the BBC Countryfile podcast ‘The Plodcast’ earlier this year.
‘Wendover Woods’ is available to stream and purchase from Friday, 6th September, 2024.
