Vinyl on Wednesdays returns to Aylesbury with a tribute to a Friars legend

After a pandemic-enforced absence, Vinyl On Wednesdays returns on March 2 at the Hop Pole on Bicester Road.

‘A Tribute to Aylesbury Legend Colin Keinch’ celebrates the much-loved local guitarist and Friars mainstay who sadly passed away in April 2021.

He was also one of my oldest friends and former bandmate in 70s Aylesbury punk band the Vice Creems.

Colin Keinch

After Colin’s funeral last May, many agreed he deserved a tribute event and place in Aylesbury’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame next to ‘Rockin’’ Ray Smith, lost in 2019.

With Covid restrictions it remained a dream but Jude, Rick and myself are happy to announce Colin’s celebration will mark opening night at our new home (expressing our thanks to the Temple Street Wine Bar where we opened in November 2018).

Speaking at his funeral at Watermead Crematorium, I likened Colin to “a walking lightbulb” who lit up any room, party or pub. The torrential Facebook tributes affirmed how many he had touched over the decades with his friendly nature, musical passion and infectious laugh.

A Friars regular from the early 70s, promoter David Stopps calls him “a true Aylesbury legend” who “became an essential part of Aylesbury’s music scene.”

A Friars Legend

I started seeing Colin regularly when I started at The Bucks Advertiser and he worked at nearby Horwood & James solicitors.

Our mentor was Zigzag magazine founder Pete Frame (then working at Aylesbury Brewery Company), whose plans to position Aylesbury as “the centre of the universe” included our Aylesbury Roxette fanzine to cover the local scene and a garage-punk band he named The Aylesbury Bucks that featured me “singing” and Colin on sizzling rhythm guitar.

Colin was an early fan of New York’s Ramones, selling his rare “dress cover” copy of David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold The World to finance trips to New York to check out its scene.

We dreamed of going to CBGB’s but he did it, establishing an Aylesbury-New York connection. In 1977, he successfully campaigned for David Stopps to book the Ramones at Friars.

Photo from Don Stone

When I started editing Zigzag, Colin often led an Aylesbury squad to gigs I attended by The Clash, Blondie, Johnny Thunders, Flamin’ Groovies, Doll By Doll and many more. He loved touring with the Ramones, who loved him back.

By 1978, the Bucks were the Vice Creems, supporting at Friars and Otway’s Market Square concert. After debuting on local compilation Aylesbury Goes Flaccid, we released two singles; ‘Won’t You Be My Girl’/’01 01 212’ and ‘Danger Love’/’Like A Tiger’, produced by The Clash’s guitarist Mick Jones at Olympic studios, who brought drummer Topper Headon, Generation X bassist Tony James and Billy Idol on backing vocals! Colin always cited this as his proudest moment.

The last Vice Creems gig was opening night of The Clash’s 16 Tons tour at Friars with a lineup Colin rehearsed up in two days! Kris

In later years, Colin let me stay at his Bishops Walk flat, we DJ’d at the Dark Lantern and at the much-missed Ship Inn, where he won the Mr Ship contest sporting only a paper bag. I last saw him at our 2019 Vinyl On Wednesdays event celebrating the Ramones.