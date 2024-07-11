Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Star Wars exhibition is heading to a Museum in Aylesbury containing vintage posters and other rare items.

Discover Bucks Museum is saying ‘May The Toys Be With You’ as its exhibition of the same name starts this month.

From 20 July to 3 November Sci-Fi fanatics can check out Star Wars toys and original movie posters.

Discover Bucks Museum says that May The Toys Be With You is both a celebration of the now highly collectable vintage toy line and also of the iconic design work and art of the Star Wars movies. From X-Wing Fighters to lightsabers, these fantastical designs have fired our imaginations and stamped their place on our cultural landscape.

Original Star Wars posters in Aylesbury

The exhibition is designed to appeal to both youngsters who discovered the saga via Disney+ and those who were first transported to a Galaxy Far Far Away in the 70s.

Back when the movie Star Wars broke box office records in 1977 no one could have predicted that the merchandising would go on to earn even more than the film itself. The toys of Star Wars took the world by storm and became the must-have playthings for an entire generation. From 1977 to 1985 an estimated 300 million action figures were sold, allowing children to re-enact the adventures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo.

Similar exhibitions have been known to break attendance records at museums across the UK.

Opening Event - Saturday 20 July

There's toys for big and little kids

For the opening day of the exhibition Stormtroopers and other Star Wars characters will be brought to life by members of the Joker Squad UK. They will be available for selfies throughout the day. There will also be a Star Wars themed fancy dress competition on launch day. Entrants for the competition must sign up by 12:30pm. Prizes will be given for the best costumes in different age categories (9s and under, 10 – 15 years, 16 +), the gifts have been donated by Dead Universe Comics, Aylesbury.

In connection to the Science Fiction celebration, the museum has organised for the original, screen-used costume prop of Marvin the Paranoid Android to be showcased. It is the same prop that was used in the 1980 BBC Television adaptation of Douglas Adams beloved book.