Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French announces new UK tour - all the dates and venues
Dawn French, the Queen of British comedy, returns to the stage this autumn with a brand-new solo show, ‘Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t’.
Dawn will tour the UK from September 15 and will perform 19 shows across the country until October 16.
The award-winning actor, best-selling novelist and all-round very funny lady is here to tell us more:
"This show is so named because unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate. There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun. I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…
Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t is written by Dawn French. The show is produced by PML & MGC and directed by Michael Grandage. Set and Costume Design by Lez Brotherston.
UK TOUR DATES
September 15: Peterborough New Theatre
September 16: Oxford New Theatre
September 17: Leicester De Montfort Hall
September 18: Stoke on Trent Victoria Hall
September 22: Sheffield City Hall
September 23: Blackburn King George's Hall
September 24: Bradford St Georges Hall
September 25: Northampton Royal & Derngate
September 29: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
September 30: Portsmouth Guildhall
October 1: Cambridge Corn Exchange
October 2 Southend Cliffs Pavilion
October 6 : Plymouth Pavilion
October 7: Torquay Princess Theatre
October 8: Basingstoke The Anvil
October 9: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
October 13: Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
October 14: Eastbourne Congress Theatre
October 15: Woking New Victoria Theatre
October 16: Ipswich Regent Theatre