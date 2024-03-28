Trails, treats and tipples await Buckinghamshire families at Waddesdon Manor this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckinghamshire families can enjoy trails, treats and tipples this Easter at Waddesdon Manor.

The historic venue is kicking off the Easter holidays with a whole host of events and activities, with free entry for children to the house and grounds from now until April 14.

Visitors can walk among thousands of spring bulbs along the outdoor trail packed with games and creative activities around Waddesdon’s historic grounds - from welly wanging and wheelbarrow racing to colouring and decorating giant Easter trees.

Visitors can enjoy the manor's stunning grounds.

Youngsters can also enjoy the newly-refurbished woodland playground as well as face painting.

The fun continues inside the manor, where visitors can explore its art and there will also be bunnies hidden inside the rooms for younger guests to spot.

The wine team will also be hosting informal wine tastings in the manor’s atmospheric wine cellars.