Towersey Festival reveals new location and 2022 line-up including Bill Bailey and Tom Odell

Towersey Festival will be held in the small village no more, its moving to Claydon Estate, officials confirmed yesterday (3 March).

As well as the big move, the 2022 line-up has been revealed including beloved comedian Bill Bailey and award-winning singer Tom Odell.

Instead of being held in the fields of Towersey, the 58th edition of the famous festival will be moving 20 miles north to Claydon Estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Bailey

As always the festival will be held over the August Bank Holiday weekend, Odell, a former BRIT Award winner is the 2022 headliner.

Towersey Festival is offering its usual wide variety of activities and performances, promising: music, dance, spoken word and comedy, food, real ale and cider, crafts, games, and workshops.

The festival has entertainment on offer that is suitable for people of all ages and camping is available at the new venue for families and friends.

Overall, the festival lasts for four days, running from 26-29 August.

Tom Odell

This summer's event will be the first Towersey Festival for three years, after two successive Covid-enforced cancellations.

An event spokesman said: "It’s been an incredibly difficult few years without music, without joy, without community but Towersey is getting ready to make 2022 the best year yet.

"Festival organisers are thrilled to announce a refreshed programme and emboldened vision retaining everything fans loved about the festival and delivering much, much more."

Performing alongside Tom Odell are Scottish alt-rock stars Del Amitri, Barnsley folk sensation Kate Rusby, acoustic indie act Turin Brakes, Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, panel show favourite and Strictly Come Dancing champion Bill Bailey, along with 80s popstar Howard Jones

Also confirmed is Scottish singer-songwriter Eddi Reader, alt-folk artist This Is The Kit, folk band and instigators of the Tik Tok sea shanties phenomenon The Longest Johns, Scottish rock band Skerryvore, Celtic folk-punk band Ferocious Dog, comedian Rob Deering, folk band Talisk, the Americana-influenced Police Dog Hogan, contemporary Highlands fiddle band Blazin’ Fiddles, folk singer-songwriter Kris Drever, London’s Hackney Colliery Band, Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Big Band, a mighty comedy show from Jarred Christmas & Hobbit The Beatboxer, London-based songwriting duo Ferris & Sylvester, comedian Laura Lexx, English roots band Edward II, festival favourites The Langan Band, ‘bloke-folk’ band Faustus and over 50 more music and comedy acts across 10 stages and venues.

Other confirmed activities include: swing and jive dancing, ballroom, ballet, contra, a silent disco, DJs playing Afrobeat, music from the Yiddish Twist Orchestra, roots reggae and blues and over 24 hours of ceilidh.

Family-themed shows are also slated for Towersey's big return, circus and theatre shows are planned, along with outdoor games, history and ghost walks, a fun run, forest school, campfires and music jams.

This year organisers are promising an 'evolving' young people's area containing crafts and discos.

Street food stalls, bars, cafes and shops will also be erected at the new site.

Marking a new beginning for the festival which started in 1965 to raise funds for repairs at Towersey Village Hall.

It has since grown to become a locally revered event which has attracted household names like The Proclaimers and Chas and Dave.

Festival director, Joe Heap, said: “The sense of community, joy and togetherness that is at the heart of Towersey is something we are all longing for right now.

"This is our 58th edition and we want nothing more than to be back in a field dancing with you and your loved ones under the sun

"Towersey is back, bigger and better than ever, in our beautiful new home of Claydon Estate in Buckinghamshire.

"With a packed line-up of music, dance, comedy, workshops, food, real ale, crafts, games, workshops, ghost walks - you name it! - Towersey Festival 2022 is set to be the most exciting yet, a worthy testament to my grandad who founded the festival back in 1965.

"With a pristine new site, incredible line-up and our much-loved community atmosphere, we can’t wait to welcome attendees young and old to join our Towersey Festival family in August 2022”

As well as pitching a tent festival goers can stay on the site in a motorhome, caravan or campervan.