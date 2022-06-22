Tickets now on sale for family friendly music show in Buckingham

Submitted picture

The BFG is a must for all music lovers in and around Buckingham.

Taking place on Saturday July 23 and in just its second year, organisers say they are receiving huge amounts of positive feedback for this family friendly music show.A spokesman said: “This year sees more craft stalls, bouncy castles and slides, food outlets including Taco’s, Burger Bar, Peri Peri Chicken, chilli products and gelato ice cream plus popcorn and candy floss will also be available.“Pegasus Bars will also be providing a fully licensed bar including soft drinks and everyone’s favourite beers and spirits,” the spokesman added.

The event, which will take place at the University Playing Fields near Gawcott, is raising money for Moretonville Junior Football Club, which has more than 450 players and is based at the venue.

Submitted picture

The spokesman added: “The fundraiser is gathering big momentum and boasts some of the UKs top tribute artists which includes ABBA, Rod Stewart, Robbie Williams, George Michael, Elvis Presley and also performing is internationally acclaimed “2Tone” duo feat Dave Mason and Ryan Chandler who cover swing, reggae, pop rock and ska.

"Also supporting will be local performers Muz n Jenks , Ronni and Jennah. The BFG would also like to thank the sponsors and the university of BuckIngham for making it all possible so the collaboration of Strawberry Fieldz, AP Productions and Wayno Promotions can put together this musical showpiece,” the spokesman added.

Tickets are just £12 each and kids go free. Check availability by searching The BFG Buckingham on Eventbrite and Facebook.