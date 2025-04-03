The Weeknd has reached a significant milestone this week, with another of his videos surpassing a billion views on YouTube.
The video for his 2018 single, Call Out My Name, is the sixth song from his discography to achieve this feat, placing him among a select group of artists who have garnered substantial viewership on the platform.
But the question remains: does he rank among the top 13 artists who can be considered 'senior' members of the Billion Views Club, based on their total number of billion-view videos?
We examined YouTube’s playlist dedicated to the Billion Views Club to determine how many views he needs to attain to enter the upper echelons of this group.
1. PSY - GANGNAM STYLE: 5.5 billion views
This 2012 K-pop sensation transcended cultural boundaries, becoming the first YouTube video to reach one billion views and beyond. "Gangnam Style" introduced K-pop to a global audience with its infectious electronic beats, catchy chorus, and the now-iconic horse-riding dance, sparking countless parodies and dance covers worldwide. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Justin Bieber - Baby ft. Ludacris: 3.3 billion views
Released in 2010, Baby is a defining track of the late 2000s and early 2010s teen-pop era, cementing Justin Bieber's status as a global pop star. The song's blend of R&B and pop, combined with its simple yet catchy lyrics and Ludacris's memorable rap verse, resonated with a young audience, driving its massive popularity on YouTube and beyond. | Getty Images
3. Katy Perry - Dark Horse ft. Juicy J: 3.9 billion views
Dark Horse, released in 2013, showcases Katy Perry's versatility by blending pop with elements of trap and hip-hop. Its visually stunning music video, set in ancient Egypt, is known for its elaborate sets, costumes, and special effects, creating a captivating and theatrical experience for viewers. | Getty Images
4. Taylor Swift - Blank Space: 3.6 billion views
Released in 2014, Blank Space is a satirical and self-aware commentary on media portrayals of Taylor Swift's romantic life. The music video, directed by Joseph Kahn, is a cinematic spectacle, featuring lavish sets, costumes, and a darkly comedic narrative that subverts expectations. | AFP via Getty Images
