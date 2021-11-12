Tears For Fears announce Waddesdon Manor gig on next UK tour

Tears For Fears are coming to Waddesdon Manor on their next UK tour next summer, the band announced today (November 12).

The '80s idols will showcase their new album at the famous Bucks venue on July 5 2022.

Called, The Tipping Point, the album is set for a UK release on February 25, it's the band's first album since 2004.

All July, the band will be playing across the country, throughout the tour they will be joined by longtime singer and songwriter, Alison Moyet.

Tickets for Tears For Fears latest return are available for pre-order on November 17 and general sale two days later.

Vocalist, Curt Smith said: “We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live.”

Best-known for megahits such as: Shout, Everybody Wants to Rule the World and Madworld, the bands sold a staggering 30 million albums worldwide at their peak in the '80s.

Co-founder Roland Orzabal said: “The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favourites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years."

Roland went on to detail why now, was the right time for the band to release new music, he said: “Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong, it took years, but something happens when we put our heads together. We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing – and it works really well.”

Curt added: "If that balance doesn’t work on a Tears For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn’t work. To put it in simple terms, a Tears For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears For Fears – is the stuff we can both agree on.”

Full tour details are listed below:

July 1

-Telford QEII Arena Telford, Shropshire

July 2

-Longleat House Warminster, Wiltshire

July 5

-Waddesdon Manor Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

July 7

-Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne

July 8

-Floors Castle Kelso, Scotland

July 9

-Lytham Festival Lytham St Annes

July 12

-The Incora County Ground Derby, Derbyshire

July 14

-Leeds Millennium Square Leeds, Yorkshire

July 15

-Warwick Castle Warwick, Warwickshire

July 16

-Scarborough Open Air Theatre Scarborough, North Yorkshire

July 19

-Chewton Glen New Milton, Hampshire

July 20

-The Spitfire Ground Canterbury, Kent

July 22

-The 1st Central County Ground Hove, Sussex

July 23

-Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales

July 24

-Hatfield House Hatfield, Hertfordshire

July 26