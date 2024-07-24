Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fresh off appearing on the extremely popular Taskmaster series, one of the key members of the Ted Lasso cast is coming to Aylesbury.

Actor and stand-up comedian Nick Mohammed has included an Aylesbury date on his latest UK tour.

Nick, who appeared on the 17th season of the comedy gameshow and was Nate in Apple TV+’s heartwarming sitcom, is performing at the Waterside Theatre on 18 May.

His 2025 tour, taking place between April - June, is set to be his largest to date and ticketing information can be found on the comic’s website.

Nick Mohammed will be appearing as his alter-ego Mr Swallow in Aylesbury, photo from Matt Crockett

Called Show Pony, the new show has been described as, Nick’s alter ego Mr Swallow’s, “payback for everyone who didn’t come to the last tour” and will cover everything from not having his own sitcom to not having his own sitcom… and everything in between (critical race theory).

Audiences are told to expect magic, music and a whole load of brand-new mistakes.

Nick, 43, received two Emmy nominations for his work on Ted Lasso and has become one of the most respected figures in the world of comedy.

Previously the comedy all-rounder has performed UK tours of his Mr Swallow shows: Dracula, Houdini and A Christmas Carol-ish… alongside his first UK tour The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow.

Nick said: “Once bitten, twice shy! It is with the deepest pride that I subject the nation to another bout of Mr. Swallow. And this time, I won’t even be doing the whole thing on roller-skates!”