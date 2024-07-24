Taskmaster and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed announces Aylesbury date on next UK tour
Actor and stand-up comedian Nick Mohammed has included an Aylesbury date on his latest UK tour.
Nick, who appeared on the 17th season of the comedy gameshow and was Nate in Apple TV+’s heartwarming sitcom, is performing at the Waterside Theatre on 18 May.
His 2025 tour, taking place between April - June, is set to be his largest to date and ticketing information can be found on the comic’s website.
Called Show Pony, the new show has been described as, Nick’s alter ego Mr Swallow’s, “payback for everyone who didn’t come to the last tour” and will cover everything from not having his own sitcom to not having his own sitcom… and everything in between (critical race theory).
Audiences are told to expect magic, music and a whole load of brand-new mistakes.
Nick, 43, received two Emmy nominations for his work on Ted Lasso and has become one of the most respected figures in the world of comedy.
Previously the comedy all-rounder has performed UK tours of his Mr Swallow shows: Dracula, Houdini and A Christmas Carol-ish… alongside his first UK tour The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow.
Nick said: “Once bitten, twice shy! It is with the deepest pride that I subject the nation to another bout of Mr. Swallow. And this time, I won’t even be doing the whole thing on roller-skates!”
He can currently be seen as sprite Billy Blind in Sally Wainwright's hit series The Ballad of Renegade Nell on Disney+ alongside Louisa Harland. Also as a regular role in Steven Moffat’s Douglas is Cancelled on ITV alongside Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan. Nick created, wrote, executive produced and co-starred, alongside David Schwimmer, in Sky TV’s hit show Intelligence. In 2022, Nick was nominated for a Royal Television Society Award for Best Comedy Performance for his work on the show. Following two hit series, the show returned in spring 2023 for an hour-long special. Mr Swallow has previously appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.