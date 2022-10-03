Take a trip to one of the top scare attractions in England!

Be ready for the most scariest night from PrimEvil!

PrimEvil is back for its 13th year and it’s creepier than ever! Step into a dark and terrifying world with shocks and surprises around every corner.

This will be from 14 October to 31 October. Gates open at 6pm, last entry is 9pm, park closes at 11pm.

Five terrifying haunts including new Hell’s Hollow await, along with our scare actors and new circus street performances provided by Ruby Flames, for a full evening of adrenaline-pumping, frights and fun.

Food will be available. Enjoy Dippy’s Pizza & Fries and Nautilus for chips and light refreshments.

Or why not buy some treats for the night? These include Dean’s Beans, Gringos and many more to keep you going through the night!

Be prepared for the ultimate fright night with over 100 character actors and creative production to scare at the ready.