Sweet music with Aylesbury choir at ‘Cream Tea with the Consort’ event

The Aylesbury Consort of Voices has two themed concerts coming up in Great Missenden and RAF Halton
By Hannah Richardson
Published 25th May 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:04 BST

There’s a chance to enjoy sweet music with Aylesbury’s chamber choir, the Aylesbury Consort of Voices, on Sunday, May 28, at an event entitled Cream Tea with the Consort.

Aylesbury Consort of Voices, led by Kelvin Turner, is an a capella choir performing a wide range of music from 16th century to contemporary.

Cream Tea with the Consort takes place from 3pm to 5pm at Great Missenden Parish Church. The music will include something for everyone, including a few jazz classics and, of course, Tea for Two.

The Aylesbury Consort. Picture: Steve CookThe Aylesbury Consort. Picture: Steve Cook
The Aylesbury Consort. Picture: Steve Cook
    Entry is free and no booking is required – just drop in at any time during the afternoon. Tea and cake will be available to purchase.

    On Sunday, July 23, the choir has a flight-themed concert coming up at St George’s Church, RAF Halton.

    The 3pm concert entitled High Flight, in the beautifully atmospheric church with its striking stained-glass windows, will be followed by the chance to buy tea and cake.

    The choir will sing pieces drawn on a theme of flight, featuring Ešenvalds’ setting of the poem High Flight by John Gillespie Magee Jr.

    The choir's July concert is at St George's Church, RAF HaltonThe choir's July concert is at St George's Church, RAF Halton
    The choir's July concert is at St George's Church, RAF Halton

    Other music includes works by Gerald Finzi - Haste on my Joys and My Spirit Sang all Day, Wine and Roses by Henry Clucas, works by Byrd and Gabrieli and the contemporary Hope is the Thing with Feathers’ by Christopher Tin. There will also be an arrangement of Strayhorn’s Satin Doll’

    This is an RAF Halton community event and there will be a retiring collection.

