Series of one off events announced at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre this month

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre hosts a number of one off shows from a wide-ranging variety of performers.

Stand-up comedy, talk-ins and live music are all on offer at one of Aylesbury's best-known venues.

This Saturday (October 9), David Suchet, the man who opened Waterside Theatre back in 2010, returns to discuss his career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Suchet

The Poirot actor will deliver an insight into his career and some of his most beloved performances, in what organisers are calling an 'intimate setting'.

Comedian and writer, Adam Kay, will be performing his sell-out UK Tour 'This is Going to Hurt' next Tuesday (October 12), which meshes jokes with live musical performance.

La Voix, performs on Thursday October 21, promising spine-tingling huge vocals, as well as her trademark impressions.

Two of the biggest names in UK comedy perform towards the end of the month: Al Murray and Omid Djalili.

Omid Djalili

Murray, who grew up in nearby Stewkley, will be taking to stage under his Pub Landlord alter ego, touring his Landlord of Hope and Glory gig on Monday October 25.

Djalili, will bring his unique energy and razor-sharp wit to Aylesbury, touring The Good Times on Tuesday October 19.

The theatre will be revamped into its 'flat floor' layout for indie darlings, Scouting For Girls on Thursday October 14, the band have never played in Aylesbury before.

Public Service Broadcasting perform on October 30, as they tour their new album Bright Magic. The band say, they have been 'teaching the lessons of the past through the music of the

Scouting for Girls

future'.

Nostalgia-based acts have also been confirmed for the month in which the theatre turns 11 years old.

Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited is on Monday October 18, an 'Into the Groove', Madonna night, is planned for Friday October 15.

The Magic of Motown will have people moving and shaking on Thursday October 28 and is on Saturday October 16.

A celebration is in store with Russell Watson’s 20th Anniversary of The Voice complete with live band and choir on Wednesday October 20.