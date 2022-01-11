Savour the glitz and glamour of Dreamgirls at Milton Keynes Theatre

Dreamgirls stars Nicole Raquel Dennis as Effie White, Milton Keynes actress Natalie Kassanga as Deena Jones and Paige Peddie as Lorrell Robinson

The glittering and multi award-winning musical Dreamgirls heads to Milton Keynes Theatre this month as the show embarks on its first ever tour of the UK.

Dreamgirls stars Nicole Raquel Dennis as Effie White with Sharlene Hector performing the role at certain performances. Milton Keynes actress Natalie Kassanga will play the role of Deena Jones in her hometown venue.

Completing the cast are Paige Peddie as Lorrell Robinson, Dom Hartley-Harris as Curtis Taylor Jr., Brandon Lee Sears as Jimmy Early, Shem Omari James as C.C. White, Jo Servi as Marty and Brianna Ogunbawo as Michelle Morris. The full company includes Shonah Buwu, Harvey Ebbage, Olivia Foster-Browne, Kellianna Jay, Ryan Kayode, Holly Liburd, Ross Meagrow, Samuel Nicholas, Nicole Nyarambi, Ilana Richardson and Josh Singleton.

Featuring the songs And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going, Listen and One Night Only, the production had its critically acclaimed West End première in December 2016 at London’s Savoy Theatre, 35 years on from opening on Broadway.

It tells the story of The Dreams, Effie, Lorrell and Deena, three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. The three friends embark upon a musical ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of showbusiness, testing their friendships to the limit.

The production of Dreamgirls is directed and choreographed by Olivier and Tony Award-winning Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Disney’s Aladdin and Something Rotten), with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Richard Brooker, hair design by Josh Marquette, music supervision by Nick Finlow and casting by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion Casting CDG. The associate director is Alison Pollard, the associate choreographer is Sean Parkins and the resident director is Ricardo Coke-Thomas.

With book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, with additional material by Willie Reale, the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls was directed by Michael Bennett who co-choreographed the show with Michael Peters. The production opened in 1981 and subsequently won six Tony Awards with the original cast recording winning two Grammy Awards for Best Musical Album and Best Vocal Performance for Jennifer Holliday’s And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.

The 2006 film adaptation of Dreamgirls starred Jennifer Hudson - winning her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress - Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

The Original London Cast Recording of hit West End musical Dreamgirls is available via Sony Masterworks Broadway.

The UK and Ireland tour of Dreamgirls is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Greenleaf Productions, Fakston Productions, Rupert Gavin/Mallory Factor, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Griffin Dohr in association with 1001 Nights Productions, Steven Rivellino.

The show runs at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday January 25 to Saturday February 5, with shows at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets cost from £13 before fees.