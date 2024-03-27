Renowned dance-circus company trouping into Aylesbury for one night only
A renowned dance-circus company is trouping into Aylesbury for one night only.
Motionhouse is bringing its critically acclaimed production Nobody to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Tuesday April 30.
Nobody has been capturing audiences across the continent since September 2021 with its physical strength, gravity-defying choreography and daring action.
And audiences will have the opportunity to experience the action for themselves in Buckinghamshire this April.
Nobody follows seven characters on their journey to discover who they are through the use of projections and a shape-shifting set. As the characters negotiate their ever-changing reality, they are shadowed by a group of crows representing their self-doubt throughout the story, which is described as ultimately uplifting and full of twists and turns.
Artistic director Kevin Finnan said: “We’re very pleased with Nobody and absolutely delighted by the response from our audiences and the critics. It’s quite different from our previous work, and as a company we’re excited to be breaking new ground. We’re embracing the relationship between dance, digital and circus in a new way in this production; developing our movement language and expanding our use of on-stage digital technology.
“This has proven to be an exciting show for audiences – it’s a significant leap forward in the merging of our dance-circus language and the use of spectacle. Its messages are pertinent to the time we live in, and audiences have been relating to what they are experiencing and have certainly been moved by it.”
