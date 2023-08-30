Pictures show thousands attending free Aylesbury festival despite treacherous bank holiday weather

The show went on despite thunderstorms and hailstones

Aylesbury Town Council has released images from its annual free bank holiday festival where thousands attended despite unpredictable, and at times, unpleasant weather.

At one point hail bombarded the stage, as heavy rain fell on attendees at the event held in Vale Park, but thousands still turned up for some local entertainment.

Every summer bank holiday the town council hosts Parklife on the Saturday and Proms in the Park the next day.

Live acts perform at both, with local rock and pop acts taking to the stage on Saturday, before music of a classical variety serenades visitors the following day.

In total 114 local businesses, groups and organisations participated, the town council reports.

On Saturday 26 August, Live in the Park hosted 12 local bands and artists across two stages, and a battle of the bands competition. Families could also visit a Kids Entertainment Tent and Community Involvement Area filled with stalls from businesses and charities.

Performing on the Main Stage and Bucks Radio Second Stage were JP and Betty, Chapter Six, Maria - A Big Voice, Crimson 97, Faces Fall, Jack Manders and his band, Mojo Mules, Matt Edwards Band, The Riffs, Cherry Smoke, Mr Paul Adams and his local band of heroes and concluding the event with a headline performance was covers band Who’s Got The Dog? The day was compered by Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio’s Dez Kay.

All weekend popular litter-picking group the Aylesbury Wombles cleared up and recycled waste. Members of the group were aiming to break the national average for recycling at a festival which stands at 32 per cent of waste being recycled.

Waste management company, Grundon, is processing final figures however event organisers are confident they are on track to beat the record.

During the clear-up project the Wombles ensured 44kg of glass, 90kg of dry mixed recycling and 79kg of cans were recycled.

For the second consecutive year a The Battle of the Bands competition was held at Live in the Park, bands of all ages and experience were given the chance to perform on the main stage next year.

Last year’s winners, Crimson 97, performed on the main stage this year, after being the triumphant bandin 2022.

Chiltern Grove were crowned as this year’s winners after they performed original songs as well as a cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Another Brick in the Wall’. They won a recording session courtesy of XYZ Music Academy and a stage slot at next year’s Live in the Park.

Local catering businesses provided food and drinks over the two-day extravaganza.

The town council organised Aylesbury Church Network’s Church in the Park and Banquet in the Park as part of Sunday’s schedule.

Resident’s took part in an outdoor church service followed by a vast array of food from all over the world which was served free of charge.

The weekend ended on Sunday evening with Proms in the Park, with Aylesbury Concert Band and soloists Alison Langer and Lawrence Thackery performing. Erika Sanderson compered Sunday’s performances, songs came from Disney films including Moana, Pirate of the Caribbean and Fantasia.

Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Steven Lambert, said: “Parklife Weekend has been the highlight of my mayoral year so far.”

