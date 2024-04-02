Pictures from Thame Country Fair 2024 including sword fights and knights on horseback

Thousands of families visited Thame for its annual country fair once again this Bank Holiday weekend.

On Sunday (31 March) and yesterday (1 April) a number of friends and families went to the Oxfordshire town to check out spectacular performances.

For the 2024 show, a number of horse riders attended the event fully decked out in medieval plated armour. Guests also witnessed sword-fighting demonstrations at the always popular festival at Thame showground.

Other popular animal-based displays took place at the country fair including sheepdog shows, flycasting, and falconry displays. Some lucky visitors got to handle the exotic birds on show at the event at the Oxfordshire town.

Thrilling racing competitions saw brave participants attempt to horse-board around race tracks at the countryside site.

For this year’s event organisers confirmed the return of a jousting display, it was the first performance of this kind seen at the Thame event in four years.

Guests could also participate in have-a-go workshops around the large grounds, trying their hand at fishing, archery, and testing their accuracy with airguns.

A number of food and drink vendors set up stalls throughout the two-day spectacular, and a music marquee was also erected on-site.

At the event’s World Dog section, guests could also participate in racing events and check out fun dog shows.

There was also a craft village at the widely-attended event showing potential gifts and mementos. Experts were also on hand to provide artistic demonstrations, including chainsaw carving.

An amusements fair was also set up to keep youngsters entertained, where visitors could witness performances from a number of specialist children’s entertainers.

